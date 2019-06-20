Fireflies Announce Details on Glowstock Festival

June 20, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies today announced details for the upcoming Glowstock Festival. Glowstock will take place over the course of three games (Thursday, August 8 - Saturday, August 10) and will feature live bands each night, along with themed promotions celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Woodstock music festival. Glowstock Festival Passes will go on sale today at 10am. Each pass includes the following:

One (1) Bojangles' Berm Ticket for each game

One (1) free 16oz domestic draft beer per game

- One (1) limited-edition commemorative Glowstock T-Shirt

Glowstock Festival Passes - a $58 value - are just $39 each.

"The Fireflies are excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic music festivals ever," said Fireflies Promotions Manager Ashlie DeCarlo. "Music and baseball are two of the best ways to connect people and combining the two for Glowstock should make for an amazing weekend at Segra Park."

The game on Thursday, August 8 will highlight what Woodstock would be today. There will be a pre-game performance by Jessica Roth's band, Girl Interrupted, from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar on the centerfield concourse. The hour-long set will feature covers of today's top hit songs. It is also a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday™. Draft beer and fountain sodas are half-price all night and there will be $1 Bud Light on tap at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar.

Friday night's game (August 9) will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1994 Woodstock festival. Local favorites Seventy Six and Sunny will be playing an hour-long set (6:00pm -7:00pm) on the centerfield concourse featuring covers of the songs played at the 1994 festival. Friday night's game will conclude with a post-game firework show.

Saturday night's game (August 10) will feature both pre-game and post-game bands paying homage to the original Woodstock festival as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the show. Interstate Exiles will take the stage pre-game from 5:00pm-6:00pm and Cletus Baltimore will finish the night off with an hour-long post-game set that will begin at the end of the game. Fireworks will also take place after the game on Saturday night.

Glowstock Festival Passes can be purchased at the Fireflies Ticket Office, over the phone at 803-726-HITS, or online at FirefliesTickets.com. Orders must be placed by Monday, July 15 to guarantee the preferred t-shirt size. Orders placed after that date will be subject to first come first serve t-shirt sizes.

To purchase individual game tickets for other 2019 regular season games, visit FirefliesTickets.com, the Fireflies Ticket Office at Segra Park or call (803) 726-4487 for more information.

