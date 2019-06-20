RiverDogs Announce 'All Faiths Night' Event Benefitting the Chris Singleton Foundation

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs will provide the Lowcountry a final opportunity to view the "Emanuel" documentary as part of "All Faiths Night" on Sunday, June 30 at Riley Park. The recently released film highlights the untold story of the victims and survivors of the Charleston Church Shooting in 2015, from Executive Producers Stephen Curry and Viola Davis, Co-Producer Mariska Hargitay and Director Brian Ivie.

On June 30, the RiverDogs will open the doors of the Riley Park Club for the 'All Faiths Night' Event, that will feature a showing of the documentary, followed by a panel featuring individuals who played a vital role in the making of the film. Panelists will include Chris Singleton, RiverDogs Director of Community Outreach and son of victim Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Reverend Anthony Thompson, the husband of victim Myra Thompson, and"Emanuel" producers Dane Smith and Pastor Dimas Salaberrios. RiverDogs President Emeritus Mike Veeck will serve as the panel moderator.

"This event means the world to me. It's the first official event that will benefit my non-profit organization," said Charleston RiverDogs Director of Community Outreach Chris Singleton. "I'm looking forward to seeing the Charleston community attend this event and sharing my thoughts and feelings about this amazing film," added Singleton.

Tickets are $90 and can be purchased by visiting www.riverdogs.com/groups and entering the Password: UNITY. Proceeds from ticket sales to this event will benefit the Chris Singleton Foundation, which spreads the message of inspiration, love and unity to youth and youth organizations.

"Chris [Singleton] has been a tremendous addition to the RiverDogs staff and has already made a measurable impact in our community efforts since coming aboard," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "We are honored to offer our Riley Park Club as the venue for the final opportunity for fans to view this impactful and important documentary in the Lowcountry."

Admission includes the "Emanuel" documentary showing and post-film panel, as well as access to the Riley Park Club for the Charleston RiverDogs 'All Faiths Night' against the Asheville Tourists at 5:05pm that evening. Doors will open at 3:00pm, and the program will run for two hours. The post event-reception includes all-you-can-eat food catered by Mercantile + Mash, with beverages including beer, wine and soft drinks. Availability for the event on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, please contact RiverDogs Director of Community Outreach Chris Singleton at csingleton@riverdogs.com or RiverDogs Director of Community Relations Walter Nolan-Cohn at walter@riverdogs.com.

Fans can "Make Fun" with the RiverDogs all season long down at The Joe. Single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are now available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule and list of game times for the 2019 season are available at riverdogs.com.

