Hagerstown Wins Opener 3-1 over Rome

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves came up on the short end of a well pitched game Thursday night as the visiting Hagerstown Suns rallied against Jose Olague to win 3-1 and take the opening tilt of the series at State Mutual Stadium.

Playing their first game of the 2nd half of the season Rome was able to start fast offensively with a run in the 1st inning. With two outs Griffin Benson drove an RBI single into left field, scoring Greg Cullen. Rome had a chance at another run in the 2nd inning but a base-running mistake snuffed out the chance.

Things stayed tight as Olague was masterful until an 8th inning Suns rally. A throwing error allowed the tying run to score and Hagerstown's Jacob Rhinesmith followed with a game-winning two run homer out to right. Rome reliever LHP Tanner Lawson stranded two in scoring position in the 8th to keep Rome close but the offense was unable to break free against the Suns pitching staff.

Hagerstown pitchers retired the final 22 Rome batters they faced in the game following an infield single by Jose Bermudez in the 2nd inning.

Benson finished 1-3 with an RBI single. Cullen was 1-4 with a run scored. Bermudez was 1-3. Olague suffered the loss but was very good, going 7.1 innings and allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out three and issued no walks. Lawson pitched 1.2 shutout frames with two strikeouts. He allowed a hit and a walk.

Rome and Hagerstown continue their four game series on Friday evening at State Mutual Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 pm. Rome will start RHP Odalvi Javier (2-3, 3.95) while Hagerstown will put RHP Joan Adon (5-2, 2.93) on the mound.

Rome Braves (0-1, 30-40): 1 R 3 H 1 E

Hagerstown Suns (1-0, 31-40): 3 R 7 H 1 E

W: Williamson (1-0)

L: Jose Olague (5-5)

Time: 2:15

Attendance: 1,914

