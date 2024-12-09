Firebirds Weekly Roundup, December 2-8

FLINT - The Firebirds played a trio of games against opponents from the Central Division on the road this past week. They earned one of the possible six points with an overtime defeat in Sudbury on Saturday. On a more positive note, Jimmy Lombardi was selected to play in the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas at the Brantford Civic Centre on Wednesday, January 25.

The team kicked off the week in Barrie on Thursday, where Urban Podrekar potted the first goal of the game, his first as a Firebird. Then the Colts hung four-straight on the Birds en route to an eventual 5-2 final score. Chris Thibodeau netted the other marker for the Firebirds in his first game back after missing the previous three. Despite the shortcomings on the scoresheet, Flint outshot Barrie 42 - 35. Nathan Day turned aside 30 of 34 shots faced. With the win, the Colts completed a season sweep of Flint with a 2-0-0-0 record.

Then, on Saturday in Sudbury, the Birds rallied from 3 -1 and 4 - 2 deficits to force overtime with the Wolves. Sudbury overager Donovan McCoy stole the extra point with the OT winner. Matthew Mania, Connor Clattenberg, Blake Smith, and Kaden Pitre were the lamp-lighters for the Birds. Pitre's was his tenth, making him the first Firebird to hit double digits. Smith finished with a goal and two assists and was named the game's second star after setting a new career-high with three points on the night. Nathan Aspinall collected a pair of helpers for his fourth multi-point contest of the season. Day finished with 22 saves across 27 shots faced. Flint again outshot the opposition, this time 45-27 overall and 16-1 in the third period.

Gameplay for the week ended with a 2:00 p.m. matinee game in North Bay on Sunday. For the second consecutive game, the Birds held their opposition to just one shot on goal in the third period, but it was too late. The 4-1 deficit through 40 minutes of play held until the final buzzer. Evan Konyen scored the lone goal for the visitors, ending a 16-game slump. Jeremy Martin assisted on the tally and has points in six of his past eight tilts. Noah Bender played his third complete game for Flint this season, making 22 saves on 26 shots.

Across the three games this week, the Firebirds scored once on 15 power-play opportunities (6.7%). The penalty kill allowed six goals on 13 chances (53.8%). Flint outshot the opposition 109-88 but finished with a weekly record of 0-2-1-0.

LEADERBOARD

Chris Thibodeau remains atop the club's leaderboard for assists (14) and total points (20). Nathan Aspinall ranks second with 19 points from seven goals and 12 helpers. Kaden Pitre leads the team in goals (10) and sits tied for third with 18 points. Jimmy Lombardi joins the fray, now tied with Pitre with 18 points (5 G, 13 A).

COMING UP

The Firebirds conclude their five-game road trip with a Wednesday battle in Sarnia. The radio broadcast for Wednesday evening's tilt begins at 6:45 p.m. on 103.1 FM through Flint and mid-Michigan or online via the US 103.1 app.

The Birds return to the friendly confines of the Dort Financial Center on Saturday to host the Owen Sound Attack on Flint Generals Night. Doors open at 3 pm, and there will be a Flint Generals versus Joe Kocur Foundation, game before the Firebirds game, featuring alums from the Generals and Detroit Red Wings. The game is also an Old Newsboys Toy Drive sponsored by Dort Financial Credit Union. Fans can get a free ticket to both games by donating a toy with a recommended minimum value of $10.

