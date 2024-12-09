Colts' Blueliner Kashawn Aitcheson Joins the MyHockeyHero Podcast

Before competing at the inaugural 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada on November 26-27, defenceman Kashawn Aitcheson of the Barrie Colts (OHL) joined Dean Barnes and the MyHockeyHero podcast (available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music) to talk about the CHL's newest event, Aitcheson's efforts to be role model to kids, and more.

Having scored a goal in Team CHL's Game 1 victory against the U.S. National Under-18 Team at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, Aitcheson stated that this brand-new CHL event was "the best of the best competition" and he relished the opportunity to play under the bright lights of this international event. "I think this is where I thrive," stated Aitcheson, who was one of 15 'A-rated' players to have played for Team CHL in this new event. "Under the pressure and when the game gets bigger, I think I get a little bigger too."

Aitcheson is certainly not wrong about the latter. He's made it a habit of rising to big occasions, including at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship last May, where he helped Canada earn its first gold medal at the tournament in three years. Aitcheson and Canada achieved the feat by rallying from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the U.S. 6-4 in the gold medal game. "I don't even think words can describe it," recounted Aitcheson. "Obviously, it is a dream to win a gold medal when you are young, and to beat the [U.S.] was like the cherry on top. Coming back in that game, I think it just taught me a lot of lessons and it was probably the most exciting time in my life so far."

The 18-year-old defenceman of the Barrie Colts will have another opportunity to shine under some bright lights when he suits up for the Eastern Conference at the Inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, in Brantford, Ont (click this link to purchase tickets to this event).

Having grown up in nearby Toronto, Ont., Aitcheson will be close to home when he'll suit up to play in the OHL's newest prospect event this January. He also won't be too far removed from where he learned to skate, something that he attributes to his uncle, Chris Aitcheson, who was an inspiration to him growing up.

"When I was three or four [years old] maybe, my uncle always played hockey," said Aitcheson, whose uncle Chris played Division III hockey for Becker College. "So, I always wanted skates for Christmas ever since I could talk. As soon as I got to touch the ice, it was the best thing ever. It sparked the love of the game for me, and it just really pushed me in that direction."

In addition to his uncle Chris, Aitcheson grew up with many role models, including OHL alumni P.K. Subban (Belleville Bulls), Wayne Simmonds (Owen Sound Attack / Soo Greyhounds), and Devante Smith-Pelly (Mississauga St. Michael's Majors). Aitcheson touched on how significant it was to see a part of himself in those three players, as he strived to chart his path towards the OHL and hopefully someday, the NHL.

"You have your Sidney Crosbys and your Alex Ovechkins that you are obviously so fond of, and you look up to them like crazy," added Aitcheson. "But also, you kind of look up to [players like P.K., Wayne, and Devante] as well. They can do what they can do on the ice. They can perform for their team and come up big for their team, but then, they also have similarities to you. So, it makes you drawn towards them. It makes you want to look up to them, and watch what they are doing."

Speaking of being a role model, Aitcheson takes a lot of pride in being a leader. Not just on the ice for his team, but also in his community, where he hopes he can be an inspiration for the next generation of hockey players. "I try to be a role model [as much] as I can be," said Aitcheson. "I do school visits. I try to take pictures and sign autographs with any kids that want it because, like you said, they are looking up to me. They are looking to find their spark of the game. So, hopefully, if I take that picture, or sign that autograph, or maybe have that little conversation with that kid, I can start his path into hockey and get him going in that direction."

As part of the CHL's continued efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the sport of hockey, the CHL along with its Member Leagues (Western Hockey League / WHL, Ontario Hockey League / OHL, and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League / QMJHL) are working alongside Dean Barnes and his My Hockey Hero podcast (available on all major podcast directories like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music) to tell stories of racialized players as a way to help expose more fans to the growing impact that people of colour are having on the game of hockey.

To view clips from various episodes and guests on the My Hockey Hero Podcast, be sure to check out the podcast on Instagram @myhockeyhero_. To see some of the unique hockey cards found in Barnes' extensive collection, be sure to follow @diversityhockeycards on Instagram. You can also visit MyHockeyHero.com for more about Dean Barnes, the MyHockeyHero podcast, and more.

