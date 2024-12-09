Generals Relieve Steve O'Rourke of Head Coaching Duties

December 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON. - The Oshawa Generals have announced that they have relieved Head Coach Steve O'Rourke of his coaching duties effective immediately.

Brad Malone an assistant coach with the organization has been named the interim head coach of the Generals.

We want to extend our sincere gratitude to Steve O'Rourke for his dedication and commitment to our organization and wish him well in the next steps of his coaching career.

