Sennecke, Parsons and Katzin Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

December 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Generals' Beckett Sennecke Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Anaheim Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke of the Oshawa Generals is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering two goals, six assists and eight points over three games played.

Sennecke's outstanding performance earned him an invitation to Canada's National Junior Team Development Camp. He got the week started with a goal and four assists, earning second star honours in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Ottawa 67's. On Friday, he added a goal and two assists, claiming first star honours in a 5-3 win against London as the Generals ended the Knights' 19-game winning streak. Sennecke's goal on Friday was a goal of the year candidate, seen on highlight reels far and wide.

An 18-year-old from Toronto, Ont., Sennecke has tallied 44 points (21-23-44) in 26 games this season. Selected eighth overall by Oshawa in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, the 6-foot-4, 195lbb. right-winger has recorded 167 points (68-99-167) in 150 career regular season games. He registered 22 points (10-12-22) in 16 playoff games last year, helping the Generals capture the Eastern Conference championship. Sennecke was selected third overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2024 NHL Draft. He heads to Ottawa in a bid to make Canada's National Junior Team when camp gets underway this week.

Also given consideration for the award this week, 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospect Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit registered six points (2-4-6) in two games played. Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas of the Windsor Spitfires was also a standout, tallying three goals, two assists and five points in two contests.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Rangers' Jackson Parsons Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the third time this season, going 3-0-0-0 including a shutout, along with a 1.62 goals-against average, and a .943 save percentage.

Turning aside 83 shots last week, Parsons made 23 saves in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Brantford Bulldogs. He followed that up on Friday with a 27-save shutout performance, earning first star honours in a 3-0 victory over the Soo Greyhounds. Parsons capped off the week with a 3-2 shootout win over the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday, making 33 saves and three shootout denials to secure second star honours and extend the Rangers' winning streak to six games.

A 20-year-old from Embrun, Ont., Parsons is 17-5-1-0 on the season, leading all OHL netminders with a 2.05 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and four shutouts over 23 games played. The former third-round (53rd overall) pick by Kitchener in 2020 is now in his fourth OHL season, owning a career mark of 54-37-5-0 with a 3.03 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and eight shutouts over 101 regular season games. Parsons is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Clarkson University next season.

Also considered for the award this week, Detroit Red Wings prospect Landon Miller of the Soo Greyhounds was excellent, going 1-1-0-0 including a shutout with a 1.00 goals-against average and .976 save percentage, while Ben Hrebik of the Barrie Colts was also a standout in the crease, going 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .953 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Storm's Lev Katzin Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Guelph Storm forward Lev Katzin is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording two goals, four assists and six points over his first three OHL contests.

Katzin made his OHL debut on Wednesday, recording an assist in the Storm's 7-4 loss to the Brampton Steelheads. He followed up on Friday with a goal and an assist, earning second star honours in a 4-1 victory over the Owen Sound Attack. Katzin wrapped up the week on Sunday, contributing a goal and two assists in a 5-3 loss to the Peterborough Petes.

A 17-year-old forward from Thornhill, Ont., Katzin joined the Storm in late November after spending the past two seasons with the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers, where he tallied 39 points (12-27-39) over 66 games. He was part of the gold medal-winning Team Canada White at the 2023 U17 World Hockey Challenge in Prince Edward Island. During his OHL draft year, Katzin excelled with the GTHL's Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA program and was the Storm's fifth round (94th overall) selection.

Also considered for the award this week, Joshua Avery of the Brantford Bulldogs contributed a goal and three assists in three contests, while Jaeden Nelson of the Ottawa 67's played to a 1-1-0-0 record along with a 1.51 goals-against average and .957 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

