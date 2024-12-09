Attack Sign Trenton Bennett to Standard Player Development & Education Agreement

December 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack General Manager Dale DeGray announced today that they have signed goaltender Trenten Bennett, their 14th round pick from the 2022 OHL Priority Selection to a Standard Player Development and Education agreement. Bennett will be a floating Affiliate Player limited to appearing in 10 games during the 2024-25 season, which as per league rules does not include any games he appears in during Carter George's time with Team Canada.

The opportunity to bring Bennett in for is a direct result of the recent changes to the NCAA eligibility rules, with Trenten having already committed to join the St. Lawrence University Men's Hockey program for the 2026-27 season.

"We are very excited to have the ability to sign Trenten to a standard player agreement and would like to welcome him and his family to the Attack organization" said DeGray. "He has had a solid start to the season playing in Kemptville in the CCHL putting up some good numbers. He has tremendous size and look forward to helping him achieve his goals and seeing Trenten in an Attack jersey."

Originally from Kitchener, Ontario, Bennett was drafted out of the Kitchener Jr. Rangers U16 program, and then moved onto to play for the Huron Perth Lakers U18 program in the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-7-inch, 176-pound goaltender made the move to the GOJHL for the 20230-24 season splitting his time between the Stratford Warriors and St. Thomas Stars where he played in 25 games, going 11-8-0 with a 3.17 goals-against-average and 0.912 save percentage. Bennett made the jump to the CCHL at the start of the 2024-25 season, where he has amassed an 8-11-2 record with a 3.08 goals-against-average and 0.907 save percentage with the Kemptville 73's.

"I am very excited to join the Attack. Playing in the OHL has always been a dream of mine, and the new rule change has made it a possibility. I can't wait to get started" said Bennett when asked about signing with the Attack.

Bennett will be on the ice for practice today and is expected to wear and will wear the number 30 when the Attack take on the Guelph Storm on Wednesday night aat the Bayshore. Tickets for all Attack games can be pruchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at tickets.attackhockey.com.

