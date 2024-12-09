Jackson Parsons Named OHL Goalie of the Week from December 2nd - December 8th

Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the third time this season, going 3-0-0-0 including a shutout, along with a 1.62 goals-against average, and a .943 save percentage.

Turning aside 83 shots last week, Parsons made 23 saves in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Brantford Bulldogs. He followed that up on Friday with a 27-save shutout performance, earning first star honours in a 3-0 victory over the Soo Greyhounds. Parsons capped off the week with a 3-2 shootout win over the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday, making 33 saves and three shootout denials to secure second star honours and extend the Rangers' winning streak to six games.

A 20-year-old from Embrun, Ont., Parsons is 17-5-1-0 on the season, leading all OHL netminders with a 2.05 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and four shutouts over 23 games played. The former third-round (53rd overall) pick by Kitchener in 2020 is now in his fourth OHL season, owning a career mark of 54-37-5-0 with a 3.03 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and eight shutouts over 101 regular season games. Parsons is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Clarkson University next season.

