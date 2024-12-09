Attack Acquire Masen Wray from Niagara Ice Dogs

December 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Owen Sound Attack General Manager Dale DeGray announced today that the team have acquired forward Masen Wray from the Niagara Ice Dogs in exchange for the Attack's 7th Round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

Originally a 2nd round pick, 49th overall by the then Hamilton Bulldogs (now Brantford) in 2022, the North Bay, Ontario, native split his first three seasons in the league between the Hamilton/Brantford Bulldogs and the Niagara Ice Dogs, tallying 10 goals and 15 assists in 144 Ontario Hockey League games. Wray, son of current Head Coach Scott Wray, is a 6-foot-4-inch, 185-pound centre that will add another big body with a great work ethic to our forward core.

"Masen will bring a great work ethic with tremendous size and ability to our lineup" said DeGray when asked about the trade. "He will add to our depth immediately as well as moving forward with the young group we have. We look forward to seeing Masen in an Attack jersey on Wednesday night."

Wray will join the Attack later this afternoon, practising with the team on Tuesday ahead of his first game with the Attack on Wednesday against the Guelph Storm and will wear the number 22.

Masen Wray Career Stats:

Season Team GP G A PTS PIM +/-

2022-2023 HAM 54 2 5 7 20 -8

2023-2024 BFD 34 3 3 6 10 -3

NIA 29 2 3 5 25 -24

2024-2025 NIA 27 3 4 7 17 -7

TOTAL 144 10 15 25 72 -42

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.