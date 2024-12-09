Beckett Sennecke Added to Hockey Canada Camp

Oshawa, On. - Hockey Canada has announced the addition of Oshawa Generals forward Beckett Sennecke to their World Junior Selection Camp.

Sennecke has been on a tear this season picking up 44 points in 26 games including 21 goals and 23 helpers.

The Anaheim Ducks third overall selection suited up for Canada White U17 during the 22/23 season collecting three assists in five games.

Sennecke joins fellow General Calum Ritchie who was named on the original invite list, as they both compete for a chance to play at this years tournament.

