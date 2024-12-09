Beckett Sennecke Named OHL Player of the Week
December 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - The Ontario Hockey League has announced that Beckett Sennecke has been named the player of the week.
Sennecke also named to the Hockey Canada World Junior Camp today has been on a tear picking up eight points including two goals and six assists in three games.
The Generals forward is the first Oshawa player to pick up the award this season
Check out the Oshawa Generals Statistics
