Firebirds Come up Short in Windsor, 4-0

November 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds left wing Matthew Wang

(Flint Firebirds) Flint Firebirds left wing Matthew Wang(Flint Firebirds)

WINDSOR, Ont. - Xavier Tessier scored his first OHL goa,l but the Windsor Spitfires created plenty of breathing room with three goals in the third period as they beat the Flint Firebirds, 4-1, on Sunday evening at the WFCU Centre.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Windsor struck first in the opening period with a power play goal. A.J. Spellacy snapped the puck to Noah Morneau at the bottom of the right circle who one-touched it to Liam Greentree at the back door. Greentree slammed a one-timer past the lunging Nathan Day and the Spitfires took a 1-0 lead.

The Spitfires extended their lead in the third period with three goals in the span of just 72 seconds. First, with traffic in front of the net, Owen Outwater snapped a shot that Ethan Martin deflected from the top of the crease. It skipped through Day and the lead grew to two. Then, the Spitfires cycled the puck to Tnias Mathurin, who snapped a wrist shot high past Day. Finally, Spellacy sped into the attacking zone, split two defensemen and snuck a wrist shot low past Day to make it 4-0.

Flint answered less than a minute later however as Tessier jumped on a loose puck in the slot, spun and snapped a shot high past Joey Costanzo's glove. His first OHL cut the Firebirds deficit to 4-1.

Unfortunately for the Firebirds that was all they managed as they eventually fell to Windsor, 4-1. Day made 21 saves in the loss, which dropped Flint to 6-8-0-1, while Costanzo stopped 16 of 17 and the Spitfires improved to 12-2-1-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Flint's loss was its third in a row...Tessier's first OHL goal came in his third career game...the Firebirds are now 3-3-0-1 on the road this season.

UP NEXT:

Flint will return home on Friday night to host the Peterborough Petes. It's Pucks Four Paws Night benefitting the Humane Society of Genesee County and fans can bring their dog to the game by donating pet food, treats or a toy with a minimum value of five dollars. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.