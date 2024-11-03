Generals Close TCC Weekend against Bulldogs

November 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals close out the weekend when they take on the Brantford Bulldogs.

Oshawa is riding a three-game win streak including a 5-2 win on Country Night against the Sarnia Sting last Friday. The Generals are second in the East Division and have seven wins in their last ten games.

Brantford have dropped three of their last four games and six of their last seven games have been decided by one goal. The Bulldogs are three points behind the Generals but they do have two games in hand.

This is the second meeting these two teams have had this year, and it was all Bulldogs as they won 6-2.

After Matthew Buckley got things started scoring his first of the season the Bulldogs rattled off four in a row carrying a 4-1 lead in to the third period.

Oshawa would cut the lead to two when Luca Marrelli found the back of the net, but it was all Brantford as they would add a pair of goals to make it 6-2.

Player to Watch: Oshawa

Luca Marrelli is coming off being named the Defenceman of the Month for October and does not seem to be slowing down grabbing a goal and an assist in his first game of November. The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect leads the team in points with 20 and assists with 11.

Player to Watch: Brantford

On the Brantford side it has been Nick Lardis filling the net picking up 11 goals in 12 games, also adding three assists for 14 points on the season.

You can also catch the game on Rogers TV, CHL TV or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 6:05 P.M.

There are still tickets left for tonight as we host many members of Oshawa Minor Hockey for an Appreciation Night! Get your tickets here!

