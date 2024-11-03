Spirit Can't Overcome Early Defecit, Fall in Kitchener Sunday
November 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit visited the Kitchener Rangers on Sunday, November 3rd where they fell 4-2 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Nic Sima and Carson Harmer both recorded their fourth goals of the season with Andrew Oke tallying 22 saves on 26 shots. Jackson Parsons was the starting goaltender for Kitchener, stopping 39 of 4.
The Rangers open the scoring on Sunday with Luca Romano redirecting a shot from Matthew Andonovski at 4:34. Trent Swick picked up an assist as Kitchener took a 1-0 lead during a delayed penalty.
Only 13 seconds later, Saginaw responded with Carson Harmer putting in a rebound for his fourth goal of the season. James Guo and Jacob Cloutier tallied assists as Saginaw tied the game at 1-1.
Kitchener retook the lead as Luca Romano buried a rebound for his second goal of the game. Trent Swick and Jakub Chromiak recorded assists as the Rangers took a 2-1 lead.
The Rangers added to their lead as Trent Swick put another rebound into the back of the net while on the powerplay. Luca Romano and Cameron Reid are credited with assists, and the Rangers took a two-goal lead into the intermission.
After 1: SAG 1 - 3 KIT (Total Shots: 18 - 11)
Kitchener struck first in the second period with Andrew Vermeulen putting a rebound past Andrew Oke for a 4-1 lead. Carson Campbell and Luke Ellinas are credited with assists.
After 2: SAG 1 - 4 KIT (2nd Period Shots: 13 - 6 Total Shots: 31 - 17)
Needing an early goal, the Spirit scored just 27 seconds into the third period. Nic Sima tipped in a shot from PJ Forgione to cut the Rangers' lead to 4-2. Will Bishop also recorded an assist on Sima's third goal in two games.
The Saginaw comeback stalled out, and thought they held off the Ranger powerplay in the third period, they came up two goals short.
FINAL: SAG 2 - 4 KIT (3rd Period Shots: 10 - 9 Total Shots: 41 - 26)
Powerplays: SAG 0/3 KIT 1/6
Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (22 Saves / 26 Shots L) KIT Jackson Parsons (39 Saves / 41 Shots)
The Saginaw Spirit return home on Thursday, November 7th where they face off against the Peterborough Petes at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.
