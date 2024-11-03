Parsons Stops 39, Romano Scores Twice En Route to Ninth Straight Victory

November 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Rangers had to battled hard as they extended their win streak to nine games in front of 6,661 fans. Never trailing in the contest, Kitchener defeated the Memorial Cup Champions by a score of 4-2.

Luca Romano scored twice in the first period with a Saginaw goal sandwiched in the middle. That goal came courtesy of Carson Harmer. With eight second showings on the clock, Trent Swick recorded a power-play goal to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes of play.

The teams traded a goal each in the remaining two periods. Kitchener's fourth goal came on a strong slot finish by Andrew Vermeulen. Nic Sima scored 27 seconds into the third period for the Spirit, but that was as close as they could get.

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

SAG 0, KIT 1

4:34 Luca Romano (7) - Matthew Andonovski, Trent Swick

SAG 1, KIT 1

4:47 Carson Harmer (4) - James Guo, Jacob Cloutier

SAG 1, KIT 2

14:03 Luca Romano (8) - Trent Swick, Jakub Chromiak

SAG 1, KIT 3

19:52 Trent Swick (7) - Luca Romano, Cameron Reid

2nd Period

SAG 1, KIT 4

6:48 Andrew Vermeulen (4) - Carson Campbell, Luke Ellinas

3rd Period

SAG 2, KIT 4

0:28 Nic Sima (4) - Will Bishop (4)

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Luca Romano (2G, 1A)

Second Star: Trent Swick (1G, 2A)

Third Star: Carson Harmer (SAG)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 26 - SAG 41

Power play: KIT 1-6, SAG 0-3

FO%: KIT 50%, SAG 50%

The Goalies:

Andrew Oke got the start in goal for the Spirit; he surrendered four goals on 26 shots as he recorded the loss in the contest. Jackson Parsons got the nod in the home goal crease this afternoon recording a new season-high in saves with 39 and earning his ninth win of the season.

Up Next:

The Kitchener Rangers wrap up their four-game homestand against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, their second meeting of the season on Friday, November 8th for the Blueshirts' Remembrance Day Game. The club will then hit the road for a two-game road trip against Owen Sound and Oshawa. Puck drop for the Rangers' Friday night showdown against the Greyhounds is set for 7:00 p.m.

