Parsons Stops 39, Romano Scores Twice En Route to Ninth Straight Victory
November 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - The Rangers had to battled hard as they extended their win streak to nine games in front of 6,661 fans. Never trailing in the contest, Kitchener defeated the Memorial Cup Champions by a score of 4-2.
Luca Romano scored twice in the first period with a Saginaw goal sandwiched in the middle. That goal came courtesy of Carson Harmer. With eight second showings on the clock, Trent Swick recorded a power-play goal to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes of play.
The teams traded a goal each in the remaining two periods. Kitchener's fourth goal came on a strong slot finish by Andrew Vermeulen. Nic Sima scored 27 seconds into the third period for the Spirit, but that was as close as they could get.
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
SAG 0, KIT 1
4:34 Luca Romano (7) - Matthew Andonovski, Trent Swick
SAG 1, KIT 1
4:47 Carson Harmer (4) - James Guo, Jacob Cloutier
SAG 1, KIT 2
14:03 Luca Romano (8) - Trent Swick, Jakub Chromiak
SAG 1, KIT 3
19:52 Trent Swick (7) - Luca Romano, Cameron Reid
2nd Period
SAG 1, KIT 4
6:48 Andrew Vermeulen (4) - Carson Campbell, Luke Ellinas
3rd Period
SAG 2, KIT 4
0:28 Nic Sima (4) - Will Bishop (4)
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Luca Romano (2G, 1A)
Second Star: Trent Swick (1G, 2A)
Third Star: Carson Harmer (SAG)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 26 - SAG 41
Power play: KIT 1-6, SAG 0-3
FO%: KIT 50%, SAG 50%
The Goalies:
Andrew Oke got the start in goal for the Spirit; he surrendered four goals on 26 shots as he recorded the loss in the contest. Jackson Parsons got the nod in the home goal crease this afternoon recording a new season-high in saves with 39 and earning his ninth win of the season.
Up Next:
The Kitchener Rangers wrap up their four-game homestand against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, their second meeting of the season on Friday, November 8th for the Blueshirts' Remembrance Day Game. The club will then hit the road for a two-game road trip against Owen Sound and Oshawa. Puck drop for the Rangers' Friday night showdown against the Greyhounds is set for 7:00 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers gaterh following a goal
(Tiffany Luke)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2024
- Firebirds Come up Short in Windsor, 4-0 - Flint Firebirds
- Parsons Stops 39, Romano Scores Twice En Route to Ninth Straight Victory - Kitchener Rangers
- Spirit Can't Overcome Early Defecit, Fall in Kitchener Sunday - Saginaw Spirit
- Kitchener Set for Second Matchup against Saginaw in Sunday Matinée at the Aud - Kitchener Rangers
- Generals Thank Canadian Military with November Warm up Jerseys - Oshawa Generals
- Spirit Close Weekend in Kitchener with Sunday Matinee - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day: Game 15, Firebirds at Spitfires - 4:05 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Close TCC Weekend against Bulldogs - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Parsons Stops 39, Romano Scores Twice En Route to Ninth Straight Victory
- Kitchener Set for Second Matchup against Saginaw in Sunday Matinée at the Aud
- Kitchener Doubles up on Sudbury to Extend Win Streak to Eight
- Rangers Host Wolves for Lone Home Matchup this Season, Seek Eighth Straight Win
- Strong Special Teams Play Propels Rangers to Seventh Straight Victory