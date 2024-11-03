Game Day: Game 15, Firebirds at Spitfires - 4:05 p.m.

November 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 15 - Firebirds at Spitfires

WFCU Centre

Windsor, Ontario

4:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds outshot the Soo Greyhounds 32-23 but could not crack Charlie Schenkel as they were shut out by the Soo Greyhounds, 4-0, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center.

THE GRIND: The Firebirds are in the final day of a stretch of three games in three days. Flint hosted the Windsor Spitfires on Friday, the Soo Greyhounds on Saturday and will now visit Windsor on Sunday afternoon. The Firebirds will have another three-in-three next week, featuring home games on Friday and Saturday against Peterborough and the Soo respectively before heading to Saginaw for a Sunday matinee. On the other side, the Spitfires had Saturday off after playing on Wednesday and Friday.

OFFENSE WANTED: Flint was shut out on Saturday night, the second consecutive game during which the Firebirds did not score a goal. The Birds have scored one goal or fewer in four of their last seven games and are averaging 2.86 goals per game, the third-fewest in the OHL. Flint has not scored in its last eight periods; it scored all of its goals in the first period during its 3-0 win over Owen Sound on October 26.

LEAGUE HONORS: The Firebirds took home a pair of league honors on Monday as Cole Zurawski was named Rookie of the Week and Nathan Day was named Goaltender of the Week. Zurawski had two goals, two assists and was +5 in three games while Day started all three games and went 2-0-0-1 with a 0.97 GAA a .969 save percentage and a shutout.

ROSTER MOVES: Flint announced the acquisition of goaltender Noah Bender from the Oshawa Generals on Wednesday. Bender played 12 games for Oshawa in 2023-24 and went 5-3-0-1 with a 3.26 GAA and a .894 save percentage.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint went 0-for-3 on the power play on Saturday night and is now 0-for-12 on the power play in its last four games. The Firebirds are also 1-for-24 with a man advantage in their last eight games...the Spitfires lead the league in goals per game (4.79), goals against per game (2.57) and power play percentage (30.2%).

UP NEXT: The Firebirds head back home on Friday night to take on the Peterborough Petes. It's Pucks Four Paws Night and fans can bring their dog to the game by donating an item to the Humane Society of Genesee County.

