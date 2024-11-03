Generals Emerge Victorious against the Brantford Bulldogs

November 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON. - The Oshawa Generals take down the Branford Bulldogs 5-2 to move their win streak to four games.

Calum Ritchie picked up the first star of the game, scoring twice and adding a helper, Beckett Sennecke also had three points, grabbing a goal and a pair of assists. Jacob Oster was between the pipes for Oshawa, stopping 24 of the 26 shots he faced.

The Generals got the party started when Ben Danford scored his first goal of the season taking a pass from Lauri Sinivuori before burring the shot to make it 1-0 Gens.

Brantford tied the game up before the first intermission, as they worked it around on a powerplay getting the puck to Nick Lardis who took a one-timer making it 1-1.

The second period was all Oshawa, as they put up four tallies. It all started when Owen Griffin went hard to the net and Calum Ritchie put it right on his stick for a tip in making it 2-1.

Then it was Ritchie getting in the goal column on a powerplay Colby Barlow got him the puck and the Colorado Avalanche prospect made no mistake giving the Gens a 3-1 lead.

Just over two minutes later Beckett Sennecke found himself with time and space skating over the blueline before walking in and snapping it home for a 4-1 Oshawa lead.

The Gens were not done there as Ritchie would get his second of the game with just 3 seconds left in the period beating the buzzer and making it 5-1 Gens heading into the third.

The Oshawa Generals' next home game is Sunday, November 10th when they take on the Kitchener Rangers, get your tickets here .

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.