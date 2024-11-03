Spitfires on a Roll, Win 4-1 over Flint

WINDSOR, ON. - The Spitfires were at home at the WFCU Centre on Sunday for the second game of a home and home series with Flint. Meanwhile the Firebirds were on their third game in as many days. The Firebirds came in struggling as they were shut out two games in a row. The Spitfires got back in the win column on Friday over Flint after a loss to the Soo. On Sunday, the Spitfires were able to hold off the Firebirds and win 4-1.

In the first period, it was all Spitfires as they dominated the possession and the pace. It took just eight and a half minutes for the games first goal. On the powerplay the Spitfires displayed their pretty passing as Spellacy found Morneau who passed it to Greentree and he scored his 8th goal of the season. The Spitfires would outshoot the Firebirds 11-2 in the period.

In the second period, both teams would play pretty conservative as there was just six shots each. No one could find the games' next goal and we were off to the third.

In the third period, the Spitfires would explode in the offensive zone. It took 72 seconds and the Spitfires found the back of the net three times. Martin, Mathurin and Spellacy might have scored one of the fastest trio of goals. The Spitfires lead 4-0 for just 22 seconds as the Firebirds would respond after a timeout. Windsor would hang on to the 4-1 win and an all-important 2 points.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday as the North Bay Battalion come to town. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

