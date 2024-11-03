Generals Thank Canadian Military with November Warm up Jerseys

November 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - We're excited to reveal our November warm-up jersey, continuing our monthly initiatives. Starting on November 1st against the Sarnia Sting, the Generals will be wearing military-themed jerseys for the first three games of the month.

The jersey is a thank you to those who have served our country and helped to keep it safe over the years. The military defends our interests and values while contributing to international peace and security in Canada. We owe them an infinite number of "thank yous".

Our military-themed jersey features a poppy on both shoulders, stripes on the sleeves that also signify the poppy and a Wounded Warriors patch on the front left of the jersey.

The poppy has been a symbol of remembrance for over 100 years. It became a symbol after World War I due to the land that was fought on being a place where poppies grow. Lieutenant Colonel John McRae wrote A poem called "In Flanders Fields" during the First World War; he was "inspired by the sight of poppies growing in battle-scarred fields". This poem is still read in many Remembrance Day ceremonies nationwide every year.

People all across Canada wear a poppy leading up to Remembrance Day to signify their support for the service of our armed forces, veterans, and families. We will wear the poppy on our shoulders for November.

The Wounded Warriors are a national mental health service dedicated to serving those who deal with trauma. They serve the Canadian Armed Forces, veterans, and many other first responders around Canada. Donations for this month's jersey will support Wounded Warriors in their efforts to serve Trauma Exposed Professionals (TExP).

To learn about The Wounded Warriors, visit woundedwarriors.ca.

Join us at the Tribute Communities Centre this month to see our new military-themed warm-up jerseys in action! Tickets to November home games can be purchased here.

These jerseys will be live for auction on DASH November 1st and worn for three warm-ups until our Remembrance Night game against the Rangers on November 10th. The jersey auction will close on Nov. 11th from 6-8 p.m. Click here to bid!

