Firebirds Acquire Goaltender Noah Bender from Oshawa

October 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Goaltender Noah Bender with the Oshawa Generals

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Logan Taylor, Brantford Bulldogs) Goaltender Noah Bender with the Oshawa Generals(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Logan Taylor, Brantford Bulldogs)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Monday that the team has acquired goaltender Noah Bender from the Oshawa Generals in exchange for a fourth and a seventh-round draft pick.

Bender is in his second season with Oshawa after being selected by the Generals. Over 13 career games he is 5-4-0-1 with a 3.54 goals against average and an .884 save percentage. Bender was ranked 19th among North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft but was not selected. The 6'4 goaltender played 12 games for the Generals in the 2023-24 season and went 5-3-0-1 with a 3.26 GAA and a .894 save percentage. He was originally selected by the Generals in the 12th round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection.

Flint is sending the Peterborough Petes' 2024 fourth-round pick and the Sarnia Sting's 2025 seventh-round pick to Oshawa in the deal.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM GOALTENDING SCOUT LUC LOBSINGER

"Bender has great size and moves really well, he has good feet for a big goalie. He's a southpaw which can throw opposing skaters off. They are suddenly looking at a blocker that's usually a glove and vice versa which can be an advantage for a goaltender. He brings a winning pedigree, coming from a team that won the Eastern Conference last year and we've seen him win a championship with the Wellesley Applejacks and be named the playoff MVP as a 16-year-old. We're excited to give him an opportunity to be a part of our roster."

Flint will return to action on Friday night for the first of three games in the span of three days. The Firebirds host the Windsor Spitfires and puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

Images from this story



Goaltender Noah Bender with the Oshawa Generals

(Logan Taylor, Brantford Bulldogs)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.