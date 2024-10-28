Jelsma & Akey Recognized for Beau's Buddies Program

October 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Since the 2022-23 season, Beau Jelsma and Beau Ake y have partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Barrie & District for the "Beau's Buddies" program. Every Saturday home has some lucky fans take in warmup from the Colts bench and a meet-in-greet.

"It means a lot to me that we're able to help out around the community and give some kids the experience of watching a game." Colts defenceman, Beau Akey.

The two Colts were recognized on October 18th at The Big Bash, which was held in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie and District.

"The program has turned into a fun little thing that we're fortunate enough to do for our third season now. Seeing how excited some of the kids get from taking in warmup with us is always a nice feeling and something I will always remember from my time here in Barrie." Colts forward, Beau Jelsma.

