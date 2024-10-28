Kitchener Rangers Team up with CNDC for "Warm Hands and Toes: Socks and Waterproof Mitts" Drive on November 1st

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are proud to partner once again with the Children's Need Distribution Centre (CNDC) for the "Warm Hands and Toes: Socks and Waterproof Mitts" Drive, happening on Friday, November 1st, during our home game against the Sudbury Wolves. After last year's great success, we are excited to support this important cause again.

Help Keep Kids Warm This Winter: Donate Waterproof Mitts, Socks, or Make a Monetary Contribution

As the colder months approach, CNDC is calling on our generous fans to donate waterproof mitts and warm socks to help ensure every child in our community can stay warm this winter. Donations can be dropped off at collection points throughout the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on game night.

For those unable to bring items, monetary donations are also welcome and will go directly toward purchasing much-needed winter clothing for children in need.

About the Children's Need Distribution Centre (CNDC)

The CNDC is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting children and families in need within our community. Through initiatives like the "Warm Hands and Toes" drive, CNDC provides essential winter clothing and accessories to kids who might otherwise go without. By collecting waterproof mitts, socks, and funds, CNDC aims to help keep kids warm, dry, and comfortable during the cold winter months.

To learn more about CNDC and its mission, visit their website at Children's Need Distribution Centre. They will also be located at Community Corner during Friday night's game.

Make a Difference: Join Us on November 1st!

Come out to support the Kitchener Rangers on November 1st and bring along your donation of waterproof mitts, warm socks, or a monetary contribution. Every donation helps, and together, we can make a big impact in keeping the children of our community warm and cozy throughout the winter season.

Join us for an exciting game and be part of an initiative that truly makes a difference.

