NFL Names Steeneveld to Corporate Partnerships and Marketing Team

October 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The NFL has hired Abbey Steeneveld to their Corporate Partnerships and Marketing team.

Steeneveld, will assist in managing key corporate partnerships and support the preparation for major events like NFL Kickoff. She will lead the fulfillment of all requests for partners and charities, contribute to business development efforts, and assist with partnership renewals. Additionally, Abbey will work closely with the marketing team to execute creative campaigns and media initiatives throughout the season.

"I would like to thank Abbey for her amazing contributions to our organization over her time," said Rangers Chief Operating Officer, Joe Birch. "We are very proud to see her move on to the NFL and not surprised that she has made the step into professional sports. We wish her nothing but the best moving forward!"

Steeneveld began with the Rangers in September, 2021 as a Game Day Coordinator and soon transitioned into a full time role in April, 2023 as the Partnership and Community Relations Coordinator. This was multifaceted role that encompassed cultivating and fulfilling strategic partnerships, fostering community relationships, and managing merchandise operations. Steeneveld excelled in ensuring the successful execution of partnership agreements, working closely with sponsors and stakeholders to meet their objectives. She also lead community outreach initiatives, coordinating engaging events and building strong relationships with fans and local organizations. Additionally, she oversaw merchandise operations, optimizing inventory management, sales, and branding strategies to enhance fan experiences.

"Abbey has grown into an integral part of our team during her time with the Rangers," said Adam Bramhill, Vice President of Operations. "We will miss her presence, but we are excited for her new opportunity. I have no doubt she will continue to do great things in her career."

Prior to her time with the Rangers, Steeneveld earned a degree from the University of Waterloo, while also representing her school as a member of the Track and Field Team. She also held roles on the Sports Business Association, and worked as Communications and Social Media Coordinator and Alumni Relations Associate. Since moving on from the University of Waterloo, Abbey balanced the role of Events Coordinator under Patrice Whiffen Marketing and Events while being with the Rangers.

"Over the past four seasons with the Kitchener Rangers, I've had the privilege of working alongside a dedicated team and a passionate community," said Steeneveld. The experiences I've gained and the connections I've made here have been invaluable, and I will carry them with me as I move forward into this exciting new opportunity with the NFL. The Rangers will always hold a special place in my heart, and I look forward to witnessing the team's ongoing success."

The Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club thanks Abbey for her tremendous contributions to our team and the community.

