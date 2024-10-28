Dickinson, Day and Zurawski Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Knights' Sam Dickinson Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

London Knights defenceman Sam Dickinson is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording seven points including two goals and five assists as the Knights strung together three straight wins.

Dickinson, who was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the 11th overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, started the week off with an overtime winner along with an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Brantford Bulldogs. Dickinson followed Friday's first star performance with another on Saturday in Saginaw, scoring and tacking on a helper as the Knights defeated the host Spirit 4-1. He rounded-out the weekend with three assists as London defeated the Sarnia Sting 5-2 on the road.

An 18-year-old from Toronto, Dickinson leads the Knights in scoring, and is second in points among OHL blueliners with 15 (7-8--15) over 10 games. The 6-foot-3, 200Ib. left-shot blueliner leads OHL defencemen with 55 shots on goal in this, his third OHL season. Formerly a fourth overall pick by the Niagara IceDogs in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Dickinson has recorded 108 points (34-74--108) over 140 career regular season contests in London. He put up 13 points (4-9--13) over 18 games in last year's playoffs as the Knights were crowned OHL champions.

Also considered for the award this week, Anaheim Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke produced seven points (5-2--7) in three games for the Oshawa Generals, Peterborough Petes sophomore Aiden Young (5-2--7) had a similar stat line and Calgary Flames prospect Luke Misa of the Brampton Steelheads had seven points (4-3--7) in two outings, getting in on Sunday's 10-1 win over the Guelph Storm.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Firebirds' Nathan Day Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Edmonton Oilers prospect Nathan Day of the Flint Firebirds is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0-0-1 with a 0.97 goals-against average, .969 save percentage and one shutout.

Day turned aside 94 shots last week, helping the Firebirds collect five of a possible six points. He made 22 saves in Wednesday morning's 2-1 shootout loss in Sarnia before rebounding on Friday in Guelph, turning aside 35 shots as Flint beat the Storm 7-2. Day was at his best on Saturday back at home, making 37 saves in his first career OHL shutout as the Firebirds beat Owen Sound 3-0.

A 19-year-old from Grimsby, Ont., Day is 6-4-0-1 on the season with a 2.26 goals-against average and .918 save percentage over 11 games. Day was Edmonton's sixth-round (184th overall) pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The former third round (57th overall) pick by Flint in 2021 is now in his fourth OHL season, owning a career mark of 50-43-1-3 with a 3.60 goals-against average, .876 save percentage and one shutout over 105 regular season games.

Also considered for the award this week, Kitchener Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons went 2-0 with a 2.49 goals-against average and .919 save percentage while Sam Hillebrandt of the Barrie Colts was also sharp, going 1-1-0-0 with a 1.51 goals-against average and .949 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Firebirds' Cole Zurawski Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Flint Firebirds forward Cole Zurawski is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording two goals and two assists over three contests.

Zurawski recorded his first career multi-goal effort on Friday in Guelph, scoring twice while adding an assist as the Firebirds beat the Guelph Storm 7-2. Zurawski followed-up the second star performance with an assist as the Firebirds defeated the Owen Sound Attack at home on Saturday.

A 16-year-old from Barrie, Ont., Zurawski has recorded nine points (4-5--9) through his first 12 games of the season. The 6-foot, 181Ib. right-winger was selected by Flint with the sixth overall pick of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. Zurawski will represent Canada White at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge that begins on Nov. 3rd in Sarnia.

Also considered for the award this week, Owen Sound Attack forward Pierce Mbuyi recorded four points (1-3--4) in three games while Barrie Colts forward Parker Vaughan produced three (2-1--3) in as many games.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

