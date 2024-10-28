Generals Send Bender to Flint for Future Picks
October 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON - The Generals have traded goaltender Noah Bender to the Flint Firebirds in exchange for a 4th-round pick in 2027 (PBO) and a 7th-round pick in 2025 (SAR).
Selected 231st overall in the 12th round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft, Bender has spent his OHL career wearing a Generals jersey. In 2023/24, he played his first full season with the Oshawa Generals, appearing in 12 regular-season and 3 playoff games. Bender only started one game this season for the Generals, and he surrendered six goals in a 6-2 loss to Brantford early in the season.
The Waterloo, ON, native spent the 2022-23 season with the Wellesley AppleJacks of the PJCHL, where he led the team to a Schmaltz Cup. Bender posted a 2.46 GAA, a .920 SV % and two shutouts in the playoffs, finishing with a 19-4-1 record.
Thank you, Noah Bender, for all you have contributed to the Generals organization since 2022. We all wish you the best of luck in Flint.
Once a General, always a General.
Oshawa trades:
Noah Bender
Oshawa receives:
4th-round pick in 2027 (PBO)
7th-round pick in 2025 (SAR)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024
- Dickinson, Day and Zurawski Named OHL Top Performers of the Week - OHL
- Nathan Day Named OHL Goaltender of the Week - Flint Firebirds
- Cole Zurawski Named OHL Rookie of the Week - Flint Firebirds
- Brampton Steelheads Celebrate Diwali Game - Brampton Steelheads
- Generals Send Bender to Flint for Future Picks - Oshawa Generals
- Firebirds Acquire Goaltender Noah Bender from Oshawa - Flint Firebirds
- Kitchener Rangers Team up with CNDC for "Warm Hands and Toes: Socks and Waterproof Mitts" Drive on November 1st - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.