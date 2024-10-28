Generals Send Bender to Flint for Future Picks

October 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Generals have traded goaltender Noah Bender to the Flint Firebirds in exchange for a 4th-round pick in 2027 (PBO) and a 7th-round pick in 2025 (SAR).

Selected 231st overall in the 12th round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft, Bender has spent his OHL career wearing a Generals jersey. In 2023/24, he played his first full season with the Oshawa Generals, appearing in 12 regular-season and 3 playoff games. Bender only started one game this season for the Generals, and he surrendered six goals in a 6-2 loss to Brantford early in the season.

The Waterloo, ON, native spent the 2022-23 season with the Wellesley AppleJacks of the PJCHL, where he led the team to a Schmaltz Cup. Bender posted a 2.46 GAA, a .920 SV % and two shutouts in the playoffs, finishing with a 19-4-1 record.

Thank you, Noah Bender, for all you have contributed to the Generals organization since 2022. We all wish you the best of luck in Flint.

Once a General, always a General.

Oshawa trades:

Noah Bender

Oshawa receives:

4th-round pick in 2027 (PBO)

7th-round pick in 2025 (SAR)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.