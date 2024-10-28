Nathan Day Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

October 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday that Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day has been named the OHL's Goaltender of the Week.

Day appeared in all three of Flint's games last week and went 2-0-0-1 with a 0.97 goals against average a .969 save percentage and one shutout. He made a combined 94 saves on 97 shots across the three games as Flint picked up five of a possible six points during a three-game week and his shutout was the first of his OHL career.

A 2023 sixth-round draft choice of the Edmonton Oilers, Day has appeared in 11 of Flint's 12 games thus far this season. He is 6-4-0-1 with a 2.26 GAA and .918 save percentage for the season. Day is third in the league in GAA, eighth in save percentage and second in minutes played by a goaltender.

Day and the Firebirds will return to action on Friday night at home against the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

