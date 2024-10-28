Cole Zurawski Named OHL Rookie of the Week

October 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds winger Cole Zurawski

FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday that Firebirds rookie winger Cole Zurawski has been named the OHL's Rookie of the Week.

Zurawski played in all three of Flint's games in the past week and finished with two goals, two assists and a +5 plus/minus rating. He recorded his first career two-goal game and set a new career-high with three points during Friday's 7-2 win over the Guelph Storm. He has points in six of his last seven games and is now up to four goals and five assists over 12 games in his rookie season.

Zurawski was named to Hockey Canada's Canada White team for the 2024 U17 World Challenge, set to take place in Sarnia from November 3-9. He leads all Firebirds rookies in goals, assists and points, is tied for fifth among OHL rookies in points and assists and is tied for fourth in the league in goals by a rookie. The Barrie native was selected by the Firebirds with the number six overall choice in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

The Firebirds will return to action on Friday night at home against the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

