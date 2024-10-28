Brampton Steelheads Celebrate Diwali Game

October 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads are thrilled to unveil their special edition Diwali jersey and logo ahead of the team's first Diwali game and Festival of Lights celebration on Friday November 1, 2024. The game also marks the first time that the Battalion make their return to Brampton since the franchise left for North Bay in 2013.

This inaugural Diwali Night game presented by No Frills aims to honour the vibrant heritage of Diwali with an evening filled with traditional music, cultural performances, and the symbolic beauty of the Festival of Lights. The Steelheads will wear a specially designed jersey and logo inspired by Diwali's celebration of light, resilience, and community.

The limited-edition jersey and logo were created by Annie Koshy, founder and CEO of GTA South Asian Media Network and a radio host with Sauga960AM. Annie's design incorporates several meaningful elements, including:

Diyas (oil lamps) to symbolize the triumph of light over darkness, echoing the Steelheads' fighting spirit on the ice. Fireworks that capture the joy, energy, and connection between Diwali and the excitement of a thrilling hockey game. The colour red throughout the design, representing auspiciousness, prosperity, and blessings that resonate with Diwali's essence. Peacock feathers, subtly woven into the design, to signify beauty, grace, and prosperity, paying homage to Indian cultural heritage. Rangoli-inspired patterns that welcome positivity and embrace the Steelheads' commitment to their fans and community.

Reflecting Diwali's spirit of generosity, all jerseys will be auctioned post-game in support of Cancer Warriors Canada, a charity focused on raising awareness and reducing the stigma surrounding breast cancer through education and support. Annie and her team at GTA South Asian Media Network were instrumental in bringing Cancer Warriors Canada on board, a testament to her ongoing work bridging companies and the community.

The Brampton Steelheads invite fans to join this special Diwali game presented by No Frills and community celebration on Friday November 1, 2024, at 7 p.m. as they face off against the North Bay Battalion. Tickets for this cultural experience are available here.

Come be a part of this unforgettable night as we celebrate unity, culture, and the spirit of Diwali together on and off the ice.

