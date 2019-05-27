Feltner and Company Silence the Braves

ROME - The Asheville Tourists defeated the Rome Braves on Monday night 5-2 thanks to an excellent pitching performance and timely hitting. Rome managed only three hits in the game; two of which were infield singles. Asheville pounded out ten hits for the third straight game and scored three ninth-inning runs to secure the victory.

Grant Lavigne opened the scoring with a solo Home Run in the top of the second. The longball was Grant's fourth of the year. Rome plated a pair of unearned runs off Ryan Feltner in the bottom of the fifth. That was Ryan's only blemish. The right-handed starting pitcher for Asheville finished with five strikeouts in his five innings of work.

Asheville's bullpen took over from there. Raymells Rosa tossed two perfect innings which helped the Tourists level the score. Asheville tied the game thanks to a wild pitch in the seventh inning that allowed Luke Morgan to race home from third.

Jacob Bosiokovic came in and pitched a one, two, three eighth inning and that set the stage for the Tourists in the top of the ninth. Will Golsan and Morgan hit back-to-back singles to open the frame. Javier Guevara dropped down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move the runners over. Then Cade Harris, celebrating his 22nd birthday, dropped down a suicide squeeze bunt to score the go-ahead run. Harris beat the play at first base and the rally continued.

Terrin Vavra, who finished with three hits in the game, ripped an RBI single into left field. Willie MacIver added an RBI single later in the inning and the Tourists took a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth. Alexander Martinez kept the pitching on a roll with a perfect ninth inning. Martinez earned his 11th save of the season. Bosiokovic was credited with his first professional win. Asheville retired the final 13 Braves hitters in the game.

The Tourists will attempt to win the series outright with the finale scheduled for 1:00pm on Tuesday afternoon.

