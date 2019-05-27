G-Rod Spins Another Gem in 'Birds Win

SALISBURY, MD - Grayson Rodriguez and Tyler Joyner carved up the Hagerstown Suns as the Delmarva Shorebirds breezed to victory, winning 2-1 on Monday afternoon at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Rodriguez (6-0) went a career-high seven innings for the Shorebirds (39-11), allowing one run on two hits, while walking one and striking out eight. The Orioles' No. 4 prospect needed exactly 100 pitches to mow down the Suns and finished strong by setting down 13 of the final 14 hitters he faced.

Francys Peguero (2-4) took the hard-luck loss for the Suns (23-28) after tossing five innings and allowing two unearned runs on seven hits. Joyner notched his fifth save of the season for Delmarva, striking out one over two scoreless.

A two-out error in the bottom of the first allowed Adam Hall to reach base for Delmarva. Doran Turchin made Hagerstown pay for the miscue, ripping a double into the left field corner to score Hall from first and open the scoring at 1-0 Shorebirds.

Ryne Ogren singled to begin the fifth, and after a popup Robbie Thorburn laced a single to left. Hall loaded the bases when he reached on another error at short. Following a strikeout, Will Robertson bounced a ball to third that Gilbert Lara dove and collected, but his throw to second for the force was late, allowing Ogren to score and putting the Shorebirds up 2-0.

Hagerstown got that run back immediately in the sixth. Cody Wilson lashed a one-out double by a diving Thorburn in left and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Justin Connell plated Wilson when he bounced out to second, cutting the Shorebird lead to 2-1.

Connell singled with one out in the ninth to put the tying run on for the Suns, but Joyner induced a groundout and flyout to seal the game, and the series, for Delmarva.

Robertson posted his second three-hit game of the season for the Shorebirds, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Thorburn collected his 13th multi-hit game of the month, finishing 2-for-4. Ogren reached base safely three times, going 2-for-3 with a walk, run, and stolen base. Turchin also had two hits, including the RBI double.

Wilson had the only run and extra-base hit of the game for the Suns; their other two hits came on infield singles.

The win gives Delmarva their 11th series victory of the year and their fifth at home. The Shorebirds own an 11-1-3 record in all series this year.

The Shorebirds wrap up their five-game set with the Suns on Tuesday night. Gray Fenter (3-1, 2.17) draws the start for Delmarva, while Hagerstown turns to Ryan Tapani (2-3, 5.13). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00. Tuesday at Perdue Stadium is Wag Your Tail Tuesday presented by Concord Pet Foods & Supplies. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and the MiLB First Pitch App begins at 6:50 with Will DeBoer and Sam Jellinek on the call.

