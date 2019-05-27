2016-17 Suns Starter Climbs Ladder to Majors

May 27, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





HAGERSTOWN, MD - James Bourque, a 2016-17 Hagerstown Suns starter, made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals yesterday afternoon.

Bourque entered the game in the ninth and got two batters out while giving up three runs againt the Marlins. He tossed 29 pitches, but just 12 landed for strikes.

The righty spent 2016 and 2017 with the Suns, starting 33 games and earning a 10-13 record during his South Atlantic League tenure. Sporting an ERA just above five, the former Michigan Wolverine began his transition to the bullpen in his second season in the Hub City.

In his three appearances from the pen in his second season in Hagerstown, Bourque allowed just one run in eight innings of work. The following year in Potomac and Harrisburg, he appeared in 41 games without a start.

Bourque was named a 2018 Washington Nationals Organization All-Star in 2018 after earning a 1.70 ERA in 41 appearances across 53 innings where he punched out 76 batters.

The 2014 14th round pick in the MLB Draft is the sixth former Sun to make his MLB debut this season and the 203rd overall former-Suns player to do so.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.