Asheville Uses 9th Inning Rally to Defeat Rome

May 27, 2019





ROME, GA - Asheville got three runs in a 9th inning attack to break a 2-2 tie and defeat the Rome Braves 5-2, allowing them to take a win for the second straight day at State Mutual Stadium. Rome got an excellent start from RHP Odalvi Javier but the lineup was unable to muster much against the Tourists pitching staff.

Ashville again scored first as Grant Lavigne hit a solo homerun out to right to give the Tourists a 1-0 advantage in the 2nd inning. It was an impressive blast but was all that the Tourists would get off Javier who had perhaps his best outing of the season.

Still trailing 1-0 in the 5th inning the Braves began to crack Asheville starter RHP Ryan Feltner. With two outs Darling Florentino reached on an infield hit. Ariel Montesino and Jose Bermudez each followed with walks to load the bases. Andrew Moritz then shot a grounder toward third base, but the throw to first was low and got away, allowing two unearned runs to score. The rally gave Rome the lead at 2-1.

In the 7th inning the Tourists tied it up without a hit. Asheville took three walks and two wild pitches from reliever RHP Luis Mora and evened the score. Tied 2-2 in the 9th Ashville got their final rally against RHP Jose Montilla, scoring three runs on five hits.

Asheville relievers retired all 12 Rome hitters they faced in the game. The Braves had only three total hits, all singles. The top six spots in the Rome batting order finished a combined 0-23 with no walks and seven strikeouts on a rare cold night for the offense.

Montesino was 1-2 with a walk and run scored. Florentino was 1-3 with a run scored. Bermudez was 1-2 with a walk. Javier received a no-decision but had a strong evening. The Dominican right-hander threw 6 innings, allowing one run on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Rome and Asheville conclude their four game series Monday afternoon at State Mutual Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1 pm. Rome will start RHP Alan Rangel (4-2, 4.87) while Asheville starts LHP Nick Bush (3-3, 5.16).

Rome Braves (25-26): 2 R 3 H 2 E

Asheville Tourists (21-29): 5 R 10 H 1 E

W: Jacob Bosiokovic (1-0)

L: Jose Montilla (1-3)

S: Alexander Martinez (11)

Time: 2:47

Attendance: 1,803

