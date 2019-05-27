Monday's Game against Lexington Postponed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Due to inclement field conditions, today's West Virginia Power game against the Lexington Legends has been postponed. The two teams will make up the contest as part of a doubleheader Tuesday, May 28, with first pitch of game one beginning at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for Monday's contest can be redeemed for any future West Virginia Power game at the Power Box Office, located on the first base side at 601 Morris Street. Fans can exchange their tickets for ones of equal value (i.e. Box seat for Box seat; General Admission for General Admission).

West Virginia concludes their four-game set with the Lexington Legends Tuesday evening at Appalachian Power Park. Starters for both games of the doubleheader are yet to be determined. Pregame coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

The Power wraps up their longest homestand of the year Tuesday night with another Rock 105 Two for Tuesday! Fans can enjoy two-for-one concession specials, as well as purchase two tickets for the price of one only at the Power Box Office. If the Power wins, all fans in attendance are invited to run the bases after the doubleheader! For tickets and more information, call us at 304-344-2287 or visit wvpower.com.

