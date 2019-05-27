Game Notes (May 27)

The Power continues their four-game series against the Lexington Legends Monday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park, with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. LHP Steven Moyers (3-4, 5.47 ERA) toes the slab for West Virginia.

WALK-OFF WALK SEALS COMEBACK WIN: Down 9-4 in the eighth, West Virginia did not waver, as Dean Nevarez launched a grand slam to bring the Power within one and eventually worked a walk-off walk in the tenth to cap six unanswered runs for West Virginia in a 10-9 thrilling victory in 10 innings over the Lexington Legends Sunday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park. After Nevarez's slam, Jarred Kelenic tied things up in the ninth with a rocket-shot home run down the right-field line. In the top of the tenth, Sal Biasi loaded the bases with one out, but buckled down to strike out Jose Caraballo and Jackson Lueck to keep Lexington off the board. In the bottom of the frame, Daniel James intentionally walked J.R. Davis, issued a wild pitch that moved runners to second and third, intentionally walked Johnny Slater, and then issued the game-winning free pass to Nevarez. West Virginia jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first on a fielder's choice groundout from Davis and then battled back to take a 4-3 lead in the fourth on Charlie McConnell's three-run shot. However, Lexington plated two in the fifth and four in the seventh to secure a seemingly commanding five-run edge before the Power mounted their furious rally.

HOMER HAPPY AT HOME: With the Power's trio of homers last night, West Virginia now has 30 homers in 26 home games this season, tied for second-most in the South Atlantic League with the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Hickory Crawdads (35)). The Power's 44 overall dingers are third-most in the league behind Hickory (53) and Greensboro (57). Kelenic connected for his third homer of the homestand, while McConnell notched his second bomb of the home set and Nevarez went yard for the first time since May 17 in Greenville, which is also the last time West Virginia scored 10 runs in a ballgame. The Power has at least one home run in five of the first six games of this homestand.

HOW GRAND IT IS: Nevarez has been a catalyst in clutch situations for West Virginia this season, and Sunday was no different. Coming into the eighth inning, Nevarez was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts before taking Austin Lambright deep. The San Diego State product recorded the Power's first grand slam since Deon Stafford launched one in Rome on August 11, 2018, as well as the Power's first slam at home since Tito Polo cranked one April 29, 2016, vs. Asheville. The backstop posted West Virginia's second five-RBI game of the season (Jake Anchia, May 9 (DH) vs. Augusta), with that effort being a career-best for the backstop, who also collected his fourth multi-RBI game of the season.

KELENIC IS KELE-CLICKING AGAIN: Following a 10-game stretch where the Mariners' number-two prospect boasted just a .167 average and drove in two runs while seeing his average dip below .300, Kelenic has found his groove once again at home. In the first six games of this homestand with Greensboro and Lexington, the outfielder is 7-for-20 with three homers, two triples, five RBI and six runs scored. The former first-round pick has thrived at Appalachian Power Park in 2019, boasting a .376 clip at home vs. a .227 road mark. Kelenic also punched in his team-leading 16th multi-hit game of the year with his 2-for-5 day Sunday.

"WALK" IT OFF: Nevarez's game-winning base on balls is West Virginia's third walk-off win of the season (3-4). The Mexico native has two of the Power's three walk-off wins this year (April 26 vs. Asheville, two-run homer, 9th). West Virginia had not won on a walk-off walk since Danny Collins worked a game-ending free pass July 18, 2014 vs. Rome.

SWEET AS HONEY: Bobby Honeyman has really caught fire of late, hitting safely in 12 of his last 14 games (May 13-present). He is averaging .321 (17-for-53) with five RBI and 10 runs in that span. Honeyman also posted a career-best three runs scored Monday afternoon.

MASHING MCCONNELL: McConnell has started to break out offensively as well, boasting a .316 (12-for-38) clip in his last nine games (May 13-present), the second-best average on the team in that stretch (Honeyman). The Northeastern product has two homers and seven RBI across his last nine games, along with four doubles and four runs scored.

PILING UP THE STRIKEOUTS: West Virginia struck out 12 batters Sunday afternoon, notching double-digit strikeouts for the 27th time this year. The Power has racked up 492 strikeouts as a team this season, fifth-most in the South Atlantic League, with the Delmarva Shorebirds leading the pack with 518 punchouts.

POWER POINTS: Dayeison Arias has not allowed an earned run over his last 10 appearances (15.2 IP), dating back to April 25 vs. Asheville... The Power hit three home runs in a game for the third time this season... West Virginia notched its second win when trailing after eight innings (2-22)... The Power is now 8-0 when facing a left-handed starting pitcher.

