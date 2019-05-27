Ninth Inning Homers Not Enough against Greensboro
May 27, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - The Crawdads fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers 8-2 on Monday evening. The 'Dads still lead the four game series against Greensboro two games to one.
Crawdads starting pitch Ronny Hernandez gave up four runs (only two were earned) across four frames. He struck out four and walked two while allowing five hits.
Abdiel Mendoza tossed four scoreless innings for the Crawdads to lower his season ERA to 1.98. Nick Starr took over in the ninth inning and gave up four runs to put the 'Dads behind 8-0.
The Crawdads bats sparked late as Miguel Aparicio and Curtis Terry led off the bottom of the ninth with back-to-back homers. Aparicio has homered four times in his past four games.
Pedro Gonzalez continued his tear at the plate, going 3-4. Gonzalez is hitting .378 in his last ten games and is on a seven-game hitting streak. Matt Whatley also stayed hot, collecting a pair of hits. He has eleven hits in his last four games.
The homestand wraps up tomorrow evening at 6:30pm with Dollar Dog Tuesday. Hot dogs are just a dollar and fans can bring their dogs for a dollar thanks to Cody Law Firm, Hebrew National, and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM. Craft beers will also be available for $2 courtesy of Lowes Foods.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.