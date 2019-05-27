Greenville Beats Jackets 6-4 on Memorial Day

North Augusta, SC: Frankie Tostado hit his 7th home run of the season, and Shane Matheny smoked his 6th of the year, but it wasn't enough on Monday afternoon, as the GreenJackets (24-27) dropped the series with the Greenville Drive (22-29) by a final of 6-4. The Jackets will try and come back tomorrow and take two-of-five from Greenville.

Greenville scored their first runs of the game in the 4th inning off Jackets starter Seth Corry. A wild pitch scored the 1st run for Greenville, followed by a fielder's choice to allow run number two to score. Grant Williams capped off the scoring in the 3rd with an RBI single, and the Drive grabbed a 3-0 lead.

Corry finishes his afternoon after 3.1 innings, allowing three runs while striking-out five, and walking four.

Chase Shugart retired the first 12 he faced for the Greenville Drive, but Frankie Tostado changed that in the 5th inning. A solo home run, his 7th of the season, made it just a 3-1 advantage for Greenville.

The Drive got the run back in the 6th inning when Jonathan Ortega grounded out, and brought home Triston Casas to make it a 4-1 lead for Greenville. Shugart finished his day on the mound after 5.1 innings allowing two runs and striking out six. He ended up the winning pitcher as well.

Shane Matheny faced reliever Logan Browning in the 6th, and Matheny hit Browning's 1st offering of the day over the fence in right field. The two-run home run made it just a 4-3 Greenville lead.

The Drive answered though in the 8th inning. It was a two-run home run for Triston Casas to extend the Greenville lead to 6-3. Tostado would get a run back for the Jackets in the 8th. His RBI single scored Nico Giarratano to bring Augusta a little closer at just 6-4, but it wasn't enough as the Jackets went quietly in the 9th inning.

Player of the Game: Frankie Tostado, 2-4, HR, 2 RBI

Frankie Tostado's 10th multi-hit game of the season also included two RBI's. After his day off yesterday, Tostado came back into the lineup and provided some pop in the middle of the GreenJackets order.

Tomorrow's Game: 7:05 PM vs Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (GVL) RHP Chris Machamer (1-1, 4.82 ERA) vs (AUG) Keith Weisenberg (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

Keith Weisenberg will make his 2nd start of the season for the GreenJackets. Weisenberg was signed by the Giants just over a week ago, and the right-hander pitched three innings, allowing just one run against the Rome Braves on May 23rd. Weisenberg was a 14th round pick by the Atlanta Braves back in 2017. He played his college baseball at Stanford University.

On the mound for Greenville will be right-hander Chris Machamer. Machamer was a 16th round pick in 2018 by the Red Sox out of the University of Kentucky. He was teammates with former GreenJacket Sean Hjelle while at Kentucky. Machamer went 6.2 innings in his last outing while allowing only two runs. He spent 2018 with the Lowell Spinners in Class-A "Short Season" and while there, he posted a 2.60 ERA in 34.2 innings.

