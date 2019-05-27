Dominguez Shuts Down Claws; Intimidators Win 4-1

LAKEWOOD, NJ - Johan Dominguez threw six scoreless innings, allowing two hits, as Kannapolis topped the BlueClaws 4-1 on Monday night at FirstEnergy Park.

Dominguez (2-2) gave up just two hits and struck out six in earning his second win of the year.

The Intimidators (21-29) won game three of the series after the BlueClaws (17-33) had taken the first two in walk-off fashion.

Kannapolis got a first inning run off Victor Santos. Ian Dawkins doubled on the first pitch of the game and came home on a SAC fly from Romy Gonzalez.

Santos (2-5) came out after four innings, allowing one run on four hits. Ismael Cabrera threw a scoreless fifth, stranding a lead-off double.

Francisco Morales came on for the BlueClaws in the sixth and threw two scoreless innings before running into trouble in the eighth. He gave up four straight one-out hits, including an RBI single by Romy Gonzalez and a two-run home run by Alex Destino. The home run was his fourth of the season and second of the series.

The BlueClaws got a run in the bottom of the eighth when Luis Garcia reached on an error which allowed Jonathan Guzman to score.

Guzman picked up a single in the sixth inning to extend his hitting streak to 10, his second 10-game hitting streak of the season.

The BlueClaws and Intimidators finish their series on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. RHP James McArthur (0-2) starts for Lakewood opposite RHP Kade McLure (1-3).

