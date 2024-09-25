FC Dallas Opens Applications for 2025 Homegrown Partner Program
September 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced that the application window for its 2025 Homegrown Partner Program, supported by Gallagher, are now officially open through Friday, November 1 at FCDallas.com/HomegrownPartnerProgram. This initiative will grant two female or minority-owned businesses from the Dallas/Fort Worth area a customized FC Dallas corporate partnership package for the 2025 season, offering unparalleled access and the opportunity to align with the region's premier soccer brand.
"Local businesses are vital to our community," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "Through the Homegrown Partner Program, we're providing female or minority-owned businesses visibility and resources needed to grow alongside our club. This is more than just a sponsorship initiative - it's an opportunity to make a meaningful impact in Dallas/Fort Worth. We are excited to continue supporting local entrepreneurs and fostering a more inclusive business environment through the 2025 program."
Since launching in 2021, the FC Dallas Homegrown Partner Program has remained steadfast in its mission to effect positive social and economic change for local businesses. FC Dallas has committed more than $1.7 million in sponsorship packages to Homegrown Partners to date. The program reflects FC Dallas' dedication to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion within the DFW business community.
Homegrown Partner Program Alumni
The Homegrown Partner Program has provided 17 local businesses with customized FC Dallas packages. Homegrown Partner Program participants include:
2024 Class
Bagelology
Unica Enterprises
2023 Class
Avery's Savory Popcorn
Flatrock Smokehouse BBQ
Hustle Clean
Oasis Accents
SolDias
2022 Class
Cookie Society
Esposure
The Good Jerky
iCode
Southwest Mobile Advertising
2021 Class
Casa M Spice
GRIT Fitness
Reveal Suits
Smokey John's Bar-B-Que
Urban Hydration
Learn More About Homegrown Partner Program
The application window for the 2025 Homegrown Partner program is now open through Friday, November 1 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Qualified businesses may apply online at FCDallas.com/HomegrownPartnerProgram and closes on Friday, October 6 at 11:59PM CT. To learn more about the program, visit FCDallas.com/HomegrownPartners.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 25, 2024
- Charlotte FC's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Clinching Scenarios - Charlotte FC
- Shell Energy Stadium Selected as Host Venue for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup - Houston Dynamo FC
- PayPal Park Named One of Host Stadiums for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup - San Jose Earthquakes
- St. Louis CITY SC's CITYPARK Named as One of 14 Stadiums for 2025 Gold Cup - St. Louis City SC
- FC Dallas Opens Applications for 2025 Homegrown Partner Program - FC Dallas
- U16s, U18s Remain Undefeated in Weekend Matchup with Houston Dynamo FC - FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew Visit White House in Honor of 2023 MLS Cup Championship - Columbus Crew SC
- Sounders FC Signs Defender Jackson Ragen to New Contract - Seattle Sounders FC
- Charlotte FC Defender Nathan Byrne Signs New Contract - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- FC Dallas Opens Applications for 2025 Homegrown Partner Program
- Logan Farrington Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday
- FC Dallas Defeats LAFC 3-1 to Secure Tenth Win of the Season
- FC Dallas Suffers 3-2 Defeat to Real Salt Lake
- Toyota Stadium to Undergo Multi-Million Dollar Renovation