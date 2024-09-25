FC Dallas Opens Applications for 2025 Homegrown Partner Program

September 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced that the application window for its 2025 Homegrown Partner Program, supported by Gallagher, are now officially open through Friday, November 1 at FCDallas.com/HomegrownPartnerProgram. This initiative will grant two female or minority-owned businesses from the Dallas/Fort Worth area a customized FC Dallas corporate partnership package for the 2025 season, offering unparalleled access and the opportunity to align with the region's premier soccer brand.

"Local businesses are vital to our community," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "Through the Homegrown Partner Program, we're providing female or minority-owned businesses visibility and resources needed to grow alongside our club. This is more than just a sponsorship initiative - it's an opportunity to make a meaningful impact in Dallas/Fort Worth. We are excited to continue supporting local entrepreneurs and fostering a more inclusive business environment through the 2025 program."

Since launching in 2021, the FC Dallas Homegrown Partner Program has remained steadfast in its mission to effect positive social and economic change for local businesses. FC Dallas has committed more than $1.7 million in sponsorship packages to Homegrown Partners to date. The program reflects FC Dallas' dedication to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion within the DFW business community.

Homegrown Partner Program Alumni

The Homegrown Partner Program has provided 17 local businesses with customized FC Dallas packages. Homegrown Partner Program participants include:

2024 Class

Bagelology

Unica Enterprises

2023 Class

Avery's Savory Popcorn

Flatrock Smokehouse BBQ

Hustle Clean

Oasis Accents

SolDias

2022 Class

Cookie Society

Esposure

The Good Jerky

iCode

Southwest Mobile Advertising

2021 Class

Casa M Spice

GRIT Fitness

Reveal Suits

Smokey John's Bar-B-Que

Urban Hydration

Learn More About Homegrown Partner Program

The application window for the 2025 Homegrown Partner program is now open through Friday, November 1 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Qualified businesses may apply online at FCDallas.com/HomegrownPartnerProgram and closes on Friday, October 6 at 11:59PM CT. To learn more about the program, visit FCDallas.com/HomegrownPartners.

