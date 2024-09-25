Shell Energy Stadium Selected as Host Venue for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

September 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Concacaf announced earlier today that Shell Energy Stadium will be a host venue for the upcoming 2025 Gold Cup, the confederation's flagship men's national team championship. Shell Energy Stadium has hosted six previous editions of the tournament and the inaugural 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup earlier this year.

Shell Energy Stadium hosted two sold-out doubleheaders during the 2023 edition of the tournament. The venue hosted four match dates during the 2021 edition of the tournament and welcomed more than 50,000 fans to the venue throughout the competition.

The Gold Cup will be played next summer, between June 14 and July 6 and the competition will begin with a 16-team group stage - four groups of four teams each. After round-robin play, between June 14-24, the four group winners and four runners-up (eight teams in total) will advance to the knockout stage.

The knockout stage will commence with the quarterfinals on June 28 and 29, followed by the semifinals on Wednesday, July 2, and the final, where the Confederation's new champion will be crowned, on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Group Stage: June 14-24, 2025

Quarterfinals: June 28 and 29, 2025

Semifinals: July 2, 2025

Final: July 6, 2025

OFFICIAL DRAW

Concacaf will conduct the official draw for the 2025 Gold Cup Group on Thursday, April 10, 2025. This draw will define what national teams and what matches will come to Shell Energy Stadium next summer. Further details on the draw will be confirmed at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.