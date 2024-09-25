U16s, U18s Remain Undefeated in Weekend Matchup with Houston Dynamo FC

September 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

It was a light week of action for the FC Cincinnati Academy following a successful opening two weeks of the MLS NEXT season. The U16s and U18s played one match each while the U13s, U14s and U15s were off for the weekend. The Young Garys earned wins in each of their two matches against the Houston Dynamo.

U16

The U16s made it five out of five wins to start the year with a 5-2 win over the Dynamo. Jared Cardenas and Adonai Abraha tallied two goals each while Ethan Oakley added another. For Cardenas, the forward notched his eighth and ninth goals of the year through just five matches. Abraha scored his first goals of the year, highlighted by a long-range strike from just inside the half to give the Young Garys a two-goal advantage.

U18

The U18s remained unbeaten with a 3-1 win against Houston. Tre Jervier scored his third goal of the season and was one of three different goal scorers for the Young Garys on the afternoon. Justin Hylton and Brandon Kristel found the back of the net in the win and academy newcomer Andrei Chirila picked up an assist.

All age groups return to action this Sunday, September 29, as the U13-U15 age groups face St. Louis Scott Gallagher in three road matches while the U16s and U18 square off against Chicago Fire FC.

