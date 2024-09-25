Colorado Rapids Academy's Colton Swan Earns MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of Matchweek 28 Award

September 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan netted his second goal for Rapids 2 this season in an all-out battle against Houston Dynamo 2, earning him the MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of Matchweek 28 award. Swan's pull-back goal came up just short of helping Rapids 2 earn their third consecutive win over the Houston side, with the match ultimately ending in a 2-1 scoreline in favor of the home team.

Just when the game seemed like it was coming to a close, Swan took advantage of a poorly played ball by the Houston goalkeeper to find the Rapids lone goal of the match. The 89th minute goal marked the 17-year-olds third goal contribution in his 13 games played with Rapids 2.

A native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Swan joined the Rapids Academy from Michigan Jaguars FC ahead of the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season. The forward competed with the club's U-17 team and helped lead the team to a spot in the 2023-24 MLS NEXT Cup after finishing as the runner-up in MLS NEXT Pro Pathway Western Conference.

As Swan continued to progress, he joined Rapids 2 in training sessions throughout the year, leading to his professional debut on March 24, 2024, in a match against Tacoma Defiance. He scored his first professional goal on August 3, 2024, in a 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo 2.

