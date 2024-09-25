Charlotte FC's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Clinching Scenarios
September 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Below are the clinching and elimination scenarios for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs for Matchday 35, which will be played on Saturday, September 28.
CHARLOTTE FC (41 points, 11-11-8)
Charlotte FC clinches Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with:
Charlotte FC WIN at Inter Miami CF AND Toronto FC LOSS/DRAW at Chicago Fire FCAND D.C. United LOSS/DRAW vs. Columbus Crew AND Nashville SC LOSS/DRAW at New England Revolution
OR
Charlotte FC WIN at Inter Miami CF AND Toronto FC LOSS/DRAW at Chicago Fire FC AND CF Montréal LOSS/DRAW vs. San Jose Earthquakes AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Philadelphia Union
OR
Charlotte FC WIN at Inter Miami CF AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Philadelphia Union AND CF Montréal LOSS/DRAW vs. San Jose Earthquakes AND D.C. United LOSS/DRAW vs. Columbus Crew AND Nashville SC LOSS/DRAW at New England Revolution
EASTERN CONFERENCE SCENARIOS:
Already Clinched Playoff Berth: Inter Miami CF, FC Cincinnati, & Columbus Crew
NEW YORK RED BULLS (44 points, 10-6-14)
New York Red Bulls clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with:
New York Red Bulls WIN vs. New York City FC
OR
New York Red Bulls DRAW vs. New York City FC AND Toronto FC LOSS/DRAW at Chicago Fire FC AND Nashville SC LOSS/DRAW at New England Revolution AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Philadelphia Union AND Charlotte FC LOSS at Inter Miami CF
OR
New York Red Bulls DRAW vs. New York City FC AND Toronto FC LOSS/DRAW at Chicago Fire FC AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Philadelphia Union AND CF Montréal LOSS/DRAW vs. San Jose Earthquakes
OR
New York Red Bulls DRAW vs. New York City FC AND Nashville SC LOSS/DRAW at New England Revolution AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Philadelphia Union AND D.C. United LOSS/DRAW vs. Columbus Crew AND CF Montréal LOSS/DRAW vs. San Jose Earthquakes
OR
Toronto FC LOSS/DRAW at Chicago Fire FC AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Philadelphia Union AND CF Montréal LOSS vs. San Jose Earthquakes
OR
Toronto FC LOSS/DRAW at Chicago Fire FC AND D.C. United LOSS/DRAW vs. Columbus Crew AND Nashville SC LOSS/DRAW at New England Revolution
OR
Nashville SC LOSS/DRAW at New England Revolution AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Philadelphia Union AND D.C. United LOSS/DRAW vs. Columbus Crew AND CF Montréal LOSS vs. San Jose Earthquakes
ORLANDO CITY SC (43 points, 12-11-7)
Orlando City SC clinches Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with:
Orlando City SC WIN at FC Dallas
OR
Orlando City SC DRAW at FC Dallas AND Toronto FC LOSS/DRAW at Chicago Fire FCAND D.C. United LOSS/DRAW vs. Columbus Crew AND Nashville SC LOSS/DRAW at New England Revolution
OR
Orlando City SC DRAW at FC Dallas AND Toronto FC LOSS/DRAW at Chicago Fire FCAND CF Montréal LOSS/DRAW vs. San Jose Earthquakes AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Philadelphia Union
OR
Orlando City SC DRAW at FC Dallas AND Nashville SC LOSS/DRAW at New England Revolution AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Philadelphia Union AND D.C. United LOSS/DRAW vs. Columbus Crew AND CF Montréal LOSS/DRAW vs. San Jose Earthquakes
OR
Toronto FC LOSS at Chicago Fire FC AND CF Montréal LOSS vs. San Jose EarthquakesAND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Philadelphia Union
OR
D.C. United LOSS/DRAW vs. Columbus Crew AND Nashville SC DRAW at New England Revolution AND Toronto FC LOSS at Chicago Fire FC
OR
D.C. United LOSS/DRAW vs. Columbus Crew AND Nashville SC DRAW at New England Revolution AND CF Montréal LOSS vs. San Jose Earthquakes AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Philadelphia Union
NEW YORK CITY FC (41 points, 11-11-8)
New York City FC clinches Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with:
New York City FC WIN at New York Red Bulls AND Toronto FC LOSS/DRAW at Chicago Fire FC AND D.C. United LOSS/DRAW vs. Columbus Crew AND Nashville SC LOSS/DRAW at New England Revolution
OR
New York City FC WIN at New York Red Bulls AND Toronto FC LOSS/DRAW at Chicago Fire FC AND CF Montréal LOSS/DRAW vs. San Jose Earthquakes AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Philadelphia Union
OR
New York City FC WIN at New York Red Bulls AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Philadelphia Union AND CF Montréal LOSS/DRAW vs. San Jose Earthquakes AND D.C. United LOSS/DRAW vs. Columbus Crew AND Nashville SC LOSS/DRAW at New England Revolution
CHICAGO FIRE FC (29 points, 7-16-8)
Chicago Fire FC is eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention with:
Chicago Fire FC LOSS/DRAW vs. Toronto FC
