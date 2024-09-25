Columbus Crew Visit White House in Honor of 2023 MLS Cup Championship

September 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON - On Friday, Sept. 27, the Columbus Crew will visit the White House in recognition of their 2023 MLS Cup championship, the Club's third league title and second in the past four years. The Crew's visit aligns with their upcoming road match at D.C. United on Saturday, Sept. 28.

"The Columbus Crew are honored to participate in the special American tradition of celebrating our most recent league championship with the White House," said Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Haslam Sports Group CEO and Chairman/Managing and Principal Partners. "Our Club, players and staff fully appreciate the unique opportunities we have to represent our supporters, the City of Columbus, Major League Soccer and our sport throughout the world, including through this memorable event."

It marks the Black & Gold's second official visit to the White House. The Crew were hosted for a championship ceremony on July 19, 2009 after claiming their first MLS Cup in 2008. A trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was not possible following the team's 2020 title due to COVID-19 protocols.

Friday's ceremony will be live streamed from the White House YouTube page.

Columbus earned its third MLS Cup (2008, 2020 and 2023) after defeating Los Angeles Football Club 2-1 at Lower.com Field on Dec. 9, 2023. During Head Coach Wilfried Nancy's first season at the helm, the Club tied a franchise record with 57 points (third in the MLS Supporters' Shield); posted an MLS-best 67 regular season goals, its first time pacing the league in the category; and led the league and set team standards in many major statistical categories for performance at home.

In 2024, the Crew (16-5-8) became the first MLS team to reach three tournament finals in a span of nine months. Following the 2023 MLS Cup, Columbus reached its first Concacaf Champions Cup Final in June and lifted the 2024 Leagues Cup trophy at Lower.com Field after a 3-1 win over LAFC on Aug. 25. The Black & Gold officially secured a playoff berth in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2017-2018 with their 0-0 draw at FC Cincinnati on Sept. 14.

Prior to Saturday's match at D.C. United, Columbus hosts back-to-back LIGA MX champions Club América tonight during the 2024 Campeones Cup. The match at Lower.com Field kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

