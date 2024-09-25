PayPal Park Named One of Host Stadiums for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

September 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Concacaf has today announced key details about the 2025 Gold Cup, the Confederation's flagship men's national team championship, including the date for the tournament draw, match dates and the identity of the 14 stadiums in the United States and Canada that will host the competition's matches, which will include PayPal Park for the first time. Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders will have access to a presale for the matches at PayPal Park.

The 18th edition of the competition will be played next summer, between June 14 and July 6, and will feature 16 men's national teams. Just one year out from the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Gold Cup will provide a highly competitive tournament for the region's best teams and an opportunity for even more fans to engage with the sport at a pivotal time for its growth in North America, Central American, and the Caribbean.

During next year's edition of this prestigious tournament, three venues will be hosting Concacaf Gold Cup matches for the very first time, including U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota; PayPal Park - San Jose, California; BC Place - Vancouver, Canada).

Mexico is the reigning champion of the Concacaf men's Gold Cup, having defeated Panama by a score of 1-0 in the 2023 Final at a sold-out SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Mexico also holds a record nine men's Gold Cup titles, followed by the United States with seven and Canada with one.

Regarding this exciting 2025 Gold Cup announcement, Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President, Victor Montagliani, said: "The Concacaf Gold Cup is our flagship event for men's national teams and the 2025 edition is certain to be a highly competitive tournament that delivers on and off the pitch for the competing teams and their fans. As the last official centralized tournament in our region before the FIFA World Cup 2026, this Gold Cup will provide all participating federations with a great challenge and will be critical to their preparations for World Cup qualification and for participation in the FIFA World Cup itself. The tournament will create a tremendous opportunity for fans across the confederation to engage with the sport at such a pivotal time for its development."

"I want to thank all 14 of the host stadiums and cities for their immense support for the Gold Cup, for Concacaf and their commitment to supporting the growth of the game in our region," added Montagliani.

The 14 stadiums that will host 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup matches are, in alphabetical order by city/metropolitan area (previously hosted Gold Cups):

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas (2009, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2021, 2023)

Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas (2021)

Dignity Health Sports Park - Carson, California (2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2015)

NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas (2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019, 2021, 2023)

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023)

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California (2023)

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada (2021, 2023)

U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minnesota (first-time host)

State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, Arizona (2009, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023)

Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, California (2023)

PayPal Park - San Jose, California (first-time host)

Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, California (2017, 2023)

CITYPARK - St. Louis, Missouri (2023)

BC Place - Vancouver, Canada (first-time host)

Concacaf will confirm specific match venue allocations at a later date.

Sign up at GoldCup.org to receive Concacaf Gold Cup updates and ticket information. Tickets will be available to the public at a later date.

GOLD CUP VENUE HIGHLIGHTS

First-time host venues are:

U.S. Bank Stadium: home of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings. Hosted Super Bowl LII in 2018.

PayPal Park: soccer-specific stadium home to the San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) and Bay FC (NWSL).

BC Place: The FIFA World Cup 2026 host venue is home to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC of Major League Soccer and BC Lions (CFL). Hosted various international football events, including the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup Final.

Other highlights:

Five FIFA World Cup 2026 stadiums will host 2025 Gold Cup matches: AT&T Stadium, BC Place, Levi's Stadium, NRG Stadium and SoFi Stadium.

NRG Stadium will host the Gold Cup for a tournament record-high eighth time.

Gold Cup returns to Canada for the third time, second consecutive edition, following BMO Field in 2015 and 2023. Vancouver, BC, is a first-time host.

2025 GOLD CUP DATES AND COMPETITION FORMAT

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup will begin with a 16-team Group Stage - four groups of four teams each. After round-robin play, between June 14-24, the four group winners and four runners-up (eight teams in total) will advance to the Knockout Stage.

The Knockout Stage will commence with the Quarterfinals on June 28 and 29, followed by the Semifinals on July 2, and the Final, where Concacaf's new champion will be crowned, on Sunday, July 6.

Group Stage: June 14-24, 2025

Quarterfinals: June 28 and 29, 2025

Semifinals: July 2, 2025

Final: July 6, 2025

OFFICIAL DRAW

Concacaf will conduct the official draw for the 2025 Gold Cup on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Further details on the draw will be confirmed at a later date.

