Sounders FC Signs Defender Jackson Ragen to New Contract

September 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has signed defender Jackson Ragen to a new three-year contract through 2027 season, with a club option for 2028. A Sounders FC Academy product, Ragen signed with the First Team prior in 2022 following a collegiate career at Michigan and brief stint with Tacoma Defiance. The 26-year-old has made 106 appearances across all competitions for the Rave Green, helping the club to its historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title and cementing himself as a core member Seattle's backline.

"We are excited to reach an agreement with Jackson. He's earned this opportunity to extend his career in Seattle," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "It's always a great story to see a player excel for his hometown club after developing in our academy, so we're looking forward to him continuing his professional career in Rave Green."

Ragen has been a mainstay of Seattle's defense since signing at the beginning of the 2022 season, appearing in 23 league matches (14 starts) in his first MLS campaign. He started all 32 of his regular-season appearances in 2023, anchoring a backline that was tied for fewest goals allowed in the regular season (32), while also adding four assists. He made six appearances (three starts) during the Rave Green's title-winning 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup run, in addition to starting Seattle's historic 2022 FIFA Club World Cup match against Egyptian side Al Ahly. This season, Ragen has 37 all-competition appearances, and has started all 29 of his regular-season appearances as part of a defensive unit that currently ranks fourth in MLS in goals allowed (34). The defender has become a threat in attack in 2024, scoring a career-high four goals in all competitions and adding one assist. Ragen was also called into the United States Men's National Team earlier this year for its annual January camp and a friendly against Slovenia.

"I'd like to congratulate Jackson on his new deal and am pleased to see him remain in Seattle," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "Over the past few years, he's developed into a crucial member of our defensive unit, which is a credit to both him and the coaches he's worked with every day. We're excited to continue the work and look forward to seeing what's still to come in Jackson's career."

The Seattle native was originally drafted out of the University of Michigan by the Chicago Fire with the 33rd overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. Tacoma Defiance then signed him to a contract on August 8, 2021, where he started all 16 of his appearances in the USL Championship. Following his time with Defiance, Seattle acquired his College Protected Period Priority from Chicago prior to singing him to a First Team contract. While at Michigan, the six-foot-six defender won Big Ten Defensive Player during his senior season, in addition to receiving First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2019 and 2021. Before his time with the Wolverines, Ragen played for Sounders FC Academy during the 2016-2017 season and was part of the U-18 squad that placed third in the USSDA playoffs.

Following a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on September 18, Seattle continues its final stretch of the regular season with a home match Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, September 28 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

TRANSACTION: Seattle Sounders FC signs defender Jackson Ragen to a new contract through the end of the 2027 season, with a club option in 2028 on September 25, 2024.

