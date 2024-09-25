Charlotte FC Defender Nathan Byrne Signs New Contract

September 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced defender Nathan Byrne has signed a new contract with the Club through 2026 with an option for 2027.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract that keeps me at the Club for the next few seasons," said Byrne. "Charlotte is a place I have really enjoyed my football over the last two years, and there is no place I'd rather continue my career. We have a great group of guys that want to accomplish something special, and that begins now with this run-in to the playoffs."

The 32-year-old Englishman has been a constant fixture in the Crown's backline since arriving during the summer in the Club's inaugural season. Byrne has played 72 times for the Club in all competitions, which ranks fifth all-time for Charlotte FC.

"Nate has been a core part of our defensive line from the moment he arrived in Charlotte, and we're excited he has chosen to commit his future to the Club," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "He has established himself as one of the best at his position in the league and has been an integral part of our stellar defensive record this season. He is the third member of our defense that we have signed to a long-term deal this season as we continue to set our Club up for sustained success for seasons to come."

Prior to joining Charlotte FC from Derby County, Byrne appeared in 373 league games in the English Championship and League One, totaling 15 goals and 44 assists across the two divisions.

Transaction: Charlotte FC sign defender Nathan Byrne to a contract until 2026 with an option for 2027.

