FC Dallas Goalkeeper Maarten Paes Wins 2024 MLS Save of the Year

FRISCO, Texas - Major League Soccer today announced that FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has claimed the 2024 MLS Save of the Year for his double Penalty Kick save during Dallas' match against the LA Galaxy in the 31st minute on May 29, 2024.

"It's always nice to get rewarded, it was a nice save," said goalkeeper Maarten Paes. "We had a lot of penalty saves this year. Double saves, triple saves, are some of my favorite saves. It's always an honor to win and to represent this club and win a trophy for them, but I want to win team trophies. I think they're way more special and important than personal trophies. I'm happy with it. Thanks for the support, as always, our fans are massive and continue to support us."

Paes initially blocked Gabriel Pec's first penalty shot, but the ball rebounded, allowing Pec a second attempt. With a quick reaction, Paes made another remarkable save. The LA Galaxy went for a third shot but were eventually flagged for offsides.

In 2024, Paes has registered 118 saves in MLS, his highest number of saves in a season since joining FC Dallas and has registered five clean sheets. Paes recorded six straight games with five or more saves from May 15 to June 18, 2024, and made a career-high nine saves against LAFC on June 1.

Paes made his international debut with Indonesia in the September 2024 FIFA window helping the Garuda obtain two points in Saudi Arabia and at home versus Australia. Paes has four total caps for Indonesia most recently playing versus Bahrain and China in October, 2024.

Paes became an MLS All-Star in 2024 and featured in the MLS All-Stars game versus the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 24. Paes received MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday honors in week 8, week 15 (bench), and Week 20 of the 2024 MLS regular season. Paes has earned Team of the Matchday honors nine times since joining Dallas in 2022.

Born in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Paes has previously represented the Netherlands in youth national teams. Paes became an Indonesian citizen in April 2024 thanks to his late grandmother, Nel Appels-van Heystbeing born in the country. FIFA approved his one-time switch in August, 2024.

The 2024 MLS Save of the Year, an award established in 2009, is determined by fan votes on MLSsoccer.com.

