What's at Stake in Charlotte FC's First-Ever Home Playoff Match?

October 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Match 2. Round One. Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. It's 'do or die' for Charlotte FC as they must win to keep their postseason run alive. Simple as that. A win Friday forces a Match 3 back in Orlando on Saturday, Nov. 9.

In The Crown's first-ever home playoff match, the Fortress will be more crucial than ever to helping the boys advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Fill The Fortress

Playoffs.

History.

Nov. 1st.

7:30 P.M.

Upper Bowl OPEN.

Crowns Up, Queen City

2024 MLS Cup Playoffs:

How does it work?

Home-away-home format:

Match 1: higher seed hosts

Match 2: lower seed hosts

Match 3 (if necessary): higher seed hosts

Win-only: Every Round One match will have a winner; no ties, no aggregate score.

PK shootout: No extra time will be played if a match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.

Best-of-3: The first team to win two matches will advance. Conversely, the loser's playoff journey will end.

What's Next?

The winner of each Round One Best-of-3 series advances to the Conference Semifinals, which will be held November 23-24.

If a Conference Semifinal game is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied after two extra time periods, a winner will be determined via a penalty kick shootout.

Eastern Conference Semifinals

Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series

Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series

Western Conference Semifinals

Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series

Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series

When is MLS Cup?

Date: MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for December 7.

Hosting: Hosting rights are awarded to the finalist with the better regular-season record. If both finalists have the same amount of regular-season points, the team with more wins - or if they're tied in that category, better goal difference - will host MLS Cup.

