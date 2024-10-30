What's at Stake in Charlotte FC's First-Ever Home Playoff Match?
October 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Match 2. Round One. Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. It's 'do or die' for Charlotte FC as they must win to keep their postseason run alive. Simple as that. A win Friday forces a Match 3 back in Orlando on Saturday, Nov. 9.
In The Crown's first-ever home playoff match, the Fortress will be more crucial than ever to helping the boys advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Fill The Fortress
TICKETS START AT $20
Playoffs.
History.
Nov. 1st.
7:30 P.M.
Upper Bowl OPEN.
Crowns Up, Queen City
BUY UPPER BOWL TICKETS
PLAYOFF HUB
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs:
How does it work?
Home-away-home format:
Match 1: higher seed hosts
Match 2: lower seed hosts
Match 3 (if necessary): higher seed hosts
Win-only: Every Round One match will have a winner; no ties, no aggregate score.
PK shootout: No extra time will be played if a match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.
Best-of-3: The first team to win two matches will advance. Conversely, the loser's playoff journey will end.
What's Next?
The winner of each Round One Best-of-3 series advances to the Conference Semifinals, which will be held November 23-24.
If a Conference Semifinal game is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied after two extra time periods, a winner will be determined via a penalty kick shootout.
Eastern Conference Semifinals
Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series
Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series
Western Conference Semifinals
Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series
Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series
When is MLS Cup?
Date: MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for December 7.
Hosting: Hosting rights are awarded to the finalist with the better regular-season record. If both finalists have the same amount of regular-season points, the team with more wins - or if they're tied in that category, better goal difference - will host MLS Cup.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 30, 2024
- What's at Stake in Charlotte FC's First-Ever Home Playoff Match? - Charlotte FC
- Portland Timbers Sign Diego Chara to Contract Extension - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes, Chevron Unveil New Futsal Court, Hold Free Soccer Clinic in Greenfield - San Jose Earthquakes
- Luca Orellano Wins 2024 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati to Hold Official Watch Party at Rhinegeist Brewery for Saturday's MLS Cup Playoff Match - FC Cincinnati
- FC Dallas Goalkeeper Maarten Paes Wins 2024 MLS Save of the Year - FC Dallas
- Travel Advisory: Information Regarding Parking at Citi Field - New York City FC
- ŌURA and Colorado Rapids Partner to Provide Critical Insights into Player Recovery and Health Ahead of Playoff Run - Colorado Rapids
- Chicago Fire Academy Coach Selim Talbi Among 2024 Elite Formation License Recipients - Chicago Fire FC
- RSL Drops Scoreless Playoff Opener to Minnesota on Penalty Kicks - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Wins Penalty Shootout in Game 1 of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- What's at Stake in Charlotte FC's First-Ever Home Playoff Match?
- Charlotte FC Now in Must-Win Scenario After Loss in Orlando
- Carry Momentum into Playoffs: Ingredients of the Match
- Kristijan Kahlina Announced as Finalist for 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
- Round One Best-Of-3 Series Explained: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs