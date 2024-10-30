Luca Orellano Wins 2024 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year
October 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano has won the 2024 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year award for his stunning, long-range free kick goal against CF Montréal on August 31, Major League Soccer announced today.
The honor marks the second consecutive season an FC Cincinnati player earned the award after Luciano Acosta won the Goal of the Year in 2023.
Orellano's Goal of the Year was a free kick tracked at 79.81 yards, the longest free kick goal since MLS started tracking the stat in 2010. The 24-year-old caught the Montréal defense off guard, blasting the long-range shot over the retreating goalkeeper for a stunning finish.
The goal was Orellano's second free kick goal of the night and it was his second goal of the 2024 season from over 40 yards out, after his first remarkable goal near midfield on June 19 vs. Philadelphia Union.
The 2024 MLS Goal of the Year was determined by fan votes on MLSsoccer.com and has been awarded since the league's inaugural 1996 season.
A full list of previous AT&T MLS Goal of the Year award winners can be found below:
All-Time MLS Goal of the Year Winners
Season Player - Team Goal
2024 Luca Orellano - FC Cincinnati 8/31/24 vs CF Montréal, 57th min
2023 Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati 9/23/23 vs. Charlotte FC, 78th min
2022 Josef Martínez - Atlanta United 10/1/22 vs. New England Revolution, 81st min
2021 Rubio Rubin - Real Salt Lake 5/7/21 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 43rd min
2020 Darlington Nagbe - Columbus Crew SC 8/20/20 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 81st min
2019 Josef Martínez - Atlanta United 9/18/19 vs. FC Cincinnati, 65th min
2018 Zlatan Ibrahimović - LA Galaxy 3/31/18 vs. LAFC, 77th min
2017 Héctor Villalba - Atlanta United 7/21/17 vs. Orlando City SC, 86th min
2016 Shkëlzen Gashi - Colorado Rapids 9/24/16 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 75th min
2015 Krisztián Németh - Sporting Kansas City 10/4/15 vs. Portland Timbers, 83rd min
2014 Obafemi Martins - Seattle Sounders FC 5/23/14 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8th min
2013 Camilo Sanvezzo - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 10/6/13 vs. Portland Timbers, 78th min
2012 Patrick Ianni - Seattle Sounders FC 6/20/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 15th min
2011 Darlington Nagbe - Portland Timbers 7/2/11 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45th min
2010 Marco Pappa - Chicago Fire 4/10/10 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 52nd min
2009 Landon Donovan - LA Galaxy 8/8/09 vs. New England Revolution, 21st min
2008 Will Johnson - Real Salt Lake 10/18/08 vs. FC Dallas, 54th min
2007 Cuauhtémoc Blanco - Chicago Fire 8/18/07 vs. Real Salt Lake, 43rd min
2006 Brian Ching - Houston Dynamo 9/30/06 v D.C. United, 86th min
2005 Dwayne De Rosario - San Jose Earthquakes 10/15/05 vs. LA Galaxy, 45th min
2004 Dwayne De Rosario - San Jose Earthquakes 8/7/04 vs. D.C. United, 82nd min
2003 Damani Ralph - Chicago Fire 8/13/03 vs. Columbus Crew SC, 90th min
2002 Carlos Ruiz - LA Galaxy 7/27/02 vs. Columbus Crew SC, 75th min
2001 Clint Mathis - MetroStars 4/28/01 vs. Dallas Burn, 60th min
2000 Marcelo Balboa - Colorado Rapids 4/22/00 vs. Columbus Crew SC, 55th min
1999 Marco Etcheverry - D.C. United 5/22/99 vs. Miami Fusion, 90th min
1998 Brian McBride - Columbus Crew 7/9/98 vs. Chicago Fire, 68th min
1997 Marco Etcheverry - D.C. United 8/27/97 vs. New England Revolution, 39th min
1996 Eric Wynalda - San Jose Clash 4/6/96 vs. D.C. United, 88th min
FC Cincinnati travel to face New York City FC in Game 2 of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. The Orange and Blue will look to win the series following a 1-0 win in Game 1. Kickoff from Citi Field on Saturday, November 2 is set for 5 p.m. ET and the match will air exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The match will air over the radio on iHeart Media Fox Sports 1360 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.
Game 3, if necessary, will be on Saturday, November 9 at 4 p.m. ET at TQL Stadium. Tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (KICK).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 30, 2024
- Earthquakes, Chevron Unveil New Futsal Court, Hold Free Soccer Clinic in Greenfield - San Jose Earthquakes
- Luca Orellano Wins 2024 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati to Hold Official Watch Party at Rhinegeist Brewery for Saturday's MLS Cup Playoff Match - FC Cincinnati
- FC Dallas Goalkeeper Maarten Paes Wins 2024 MLS Save of the Year - FC Dallas
- Travel Advisory: Information Regarding Parking at Citi Field - New York City FC
- ŌURA and Colorado Rapids Partner to Provide Critical Insights into Player Recovery and Health Ahead of Playoff Run - Colorado Rapids
- Chicago Fire Academy Coach Selim Talbi Among 2024 Elite Formation License Recipients - Chicago Fire FC
- RSL Drops Scoreless Playoff Opener to Minnesota on Penalty Kicks - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Wins Penalty Shootout in Game 1 of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Luca Orellano Wins 2024 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year
- FC Cincinnati to Hold Official Watch Party at Rhinegeist Brewery for Saturday's MLS Cup Playoff Match
- FC Cincinnati Kick Playoffs off on the Right Foot, Keep Strong Play Going for 1-0 Win
- Asad Goal Lifts FC Cincinnati over New York City FC 1-0
- FC Cincinnati Kickoff 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with Emphatic 1-0 Victory over NYCFC