Luca Orellano Wins 2024 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year

October 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano has won the 2024 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year award for his stunning, long-range free kick goal against CF Montréal on August 31, Major League Soccer announced today.

The honor marks the second consecutive season an FC Cincinnati player earned the award after Luciano Acosta won the Goal of the Year in 2023.

Orellano's Goal of the Year was a free kick tracked at 79.81 yards, the longest free kick goal since MLS started tracking the stat in 2010. The 24-year-old caught the Montréal defense off guard, blasting the long-range shot over the retreating goalkeeper for a stunning finish.

The goal was Orellano's second free kick goal of the night and it was his second goal of the 2024 season from over 40 yards out, after his first remarkable goal near midfield on June 19 vs. Philadelphia Union.

The 2024 MLS Goal of the Year was determined by fan votes on MLSsoccer.com and has been awarded since the league's inaugural 1996 season.

A full list of previous AT&T MLS Goal of the Year award winners can be found below:

All-Time MLS Goal of the Year Winners

Season Player - Team Goal

2024 Luca Orellano - FC Cincinnati 8/31/24 vs CF Montréal, 57th min

2023 Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati 9/23/23 vs. Charlotte FC, 78th min

2022 Josef Martínez - Atlanta United 10/1/22 vs. New England Revolution, 81st min

2021 Rubio Rubin - Real Salt Lake 5/7/21 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 43rd min

2020 Darlington Nagbe - Columbus Crew SC 8/20/20 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 81st min

2019 Josef Martínez - Atlanta United 9/18/19 vs. FC Cincinnati, 65th min

2018 Zlatan Ibrahimović - LA Galaxy 3/31/18 vs. LAFC, 77th min

2017 Héctor Villalba - Atlanta United 7/21/17 vs. Orlando City SC, 86th min

2016 Shkëlzen Gashi - Colorado Rapids 9/24/16 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 75th min

2015 Krisztián Németh - Sporting Kansas City 10/4/15 vs. Portland Timbers, 83rd min

2014 Obafemi Martins - Seattle Sounders FC 5/23/14 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8th min

2013 Camilo Sanvezzo - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 10/6/13 vs. Portland Timbers, 78th min

2012 Patrick Ianni - Seattle Sounders FC 6/20/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 15th min

2011 Darlington Nagbe - Portland Timbers 7/2/11 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45th min

2010 Marco Pappa - Chicago Fire 4/10/10 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 52nd min

2009 Landon Donovan - LA Galaxy 8/8/09 vs. New England Revolution, 21st min

2008 Will Johnson - Real Salt Lake 10/18/08 vs. FC Dallas, 54th min

2007 Cuauhtémoc Blanco - Chicago Fire 8/18/07 vs. Real Salt Lake, 43rd min

2006 Brian Ching - Houston Dynamo 9/30/06 v D.C. United, 86th min

2005 Dwayne De Rosario - San Jose Earthquakes 10/15/05 vs. LA Galaxy, 45th min

2004 Dwayne De Rosario - San Jose Earthquakes 8/7/04 vs. D.C. United, 82nd min

2003 Damani Ralph - Chicago Fire 8/13/03 vs. Columbus Crew SC, 90th min

2002 Carlos Ruiz - LA Galaxy 7/27/02 vs. Columbus Crew SC, 75th min

2001 Clint Mathis - MetroStars 4/28/01 vs. Dallas Burn, 60th min

2000 Marcelo Balboa - Colorado Rapids 4/22/00 vs. Columbus Crew SC, 55th min

1999 Marco Etcheverry - D.C. United 5/22/99 vs. Miami Fusion, 90th min

1998 Brian McBride - Columbus Crew 7/9/98 vs. Chicago Fire, 68th min

1997 Marco Etcheverry - D.C. United 8/27/97 vs. New England Revolution, 39th min

1996 Eric Wynalda - San Jose Clash 4/6/96 vs. D.C. United, 88th min

FC Cincinnati travel to face New York City FC in Game 2 of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. The Orange and Blue will look to win the series following a 1-0 win in Game 1. Kickoff from Citi Field on Saturday, November 2 is set for 5 p.m. ET and the match will air exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The match will air over the radio on iHeart Media Fox Sports 1360 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.

Game 3, if necessary, will be on Saturday, November 9 at 4 p.m. ET at TQL Stadium. Tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (KICK).

